Retirement Industry Trust Association Announces New Board of Directors, Focus on Industry Support

The Retirement Industry Trust Association announces new board members and an increased focus on providing industry support.

RITA’s impactful work relies on the collaboration of brilliant minds committed to the growth of our industry."” — Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA

FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) recently hosted elections for their Board of Directors . RITA is excited to announce that a majority of its board members will be returning in both prior and new positions.“RITA’s impactful work relies on the collaboration of brilliant minds committed to the growth of our industry,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “We are grateful to have such a dedicated group serving our organization.”RITA thanks former Director-at-Large Jerry Lueger of Community National Bank for his two years of service on the Board. The organization also welcomes Brian Sells of CNB Custody in his newly elected position as Treasurer.RITA’s Board of Directors now includes:- President: Barbara Van Zomeren, Senior Vice President, Ascensus- Vice President - Membership: Bill Humphrey, CEO, New Direction Trust Company- Treasurer: John Perugini, General Counsel, Inspira Financial- Secretary: Brian Sells, President, CNB Custody- Conference Co-Chair: Kaaren Hall, CEO, uDirect IRA Services- Conference Co-Chair: Elizabeth Curtis, General Counsel, Equity Trust Company- Director-at-Large: Tamara Wendoll, Sr. EVP, Pacific Premier Trust- Director-at-Large: Scott Schwartz, EVP & General Counsel, Delaware Depository- Director-at-Large: Kelli Click, President, STRATA Trust Company- Director-at-Large: Jeff Worley, SVP of Risk Management, GoldStar TrustAs RITA prepares for the new year, its Board is focused on providing further support for RITA Members, promoting member engagement, and improving educational resources for professionals in the self-directed IRA industry. With its Board of Directors driving RITA forward, they have already begun laying the foundation for new projects and initiatives that align with these goals.“RITA is committed to its role as the voice of the self-directed IRA industry,” said Mohr. “By providing reliable support and relevant knowledge to our members, we can better serve our industry, allowing them to better serve their clients.”To learn more about RITA, its members, or self-directed IRAs, visit ritaus.org ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.