RITA to Host Retirement Industry Conference, 'Empowering Change with SDIRAs,' April 22-23, 2025 in Washington DC

DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its spring conference for self-directed retirement professionals from April 22-23, 2025 in Washington DC. The theme will be “Empowering Change with Self-Directed IRAs” and focus on topics impacting the individual retirement account (IRA) industry and self-directed retirement plans.“One of RITA’s main goals is to unite the IRA industry in order to grow our businesses and enact positive, long-lasting change,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “Our conferences provide the perfect opportunity to learn from and engage with key industry experts in order to determine the best way to move businesses, and our industry, forward.” RITA’s conferences provide the latest legislative and regulatory updates from leading experts. Topics for this conference will include artificial intelligence, SOS 2.0, the role of IRAs in retirement planning, fraud prevention, and more. Agenda topics are subject to change.“Attending RITA’s Conferences is a must for retirement industry professionals. The value received from interacting with others in the industry and discussing current topics, challenges and issues is immeasurable,” said Jeff Worley, Sr. Vice President of GoldStar Trust Company. “The knowledgeable speakers have always been on point and relevant to the constantly changing retirement landscape that we all are trying to successfully navigate.”The RITA Spring Conference will include two full days of speakers, panels, and roundtable sessions. It will be hosted at The Dupont Circle , a luxury 5-star hotel located near the city’s historic National Mall and the Smithsonian museums. The hotel is also home to the Doyle Bar, a stylish mid-century modern bar and lounge inspired by the cocktail culture of the 1950s and 1960s. Attendees should book accommodations in RITA’s room block by March 26, 2025.RITA members and non-members can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. Registration ends April 11, 2025. To learn more and register, visit RITA’s Spring 2025 Conference event page ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

