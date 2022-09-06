The 70th PGA Show Announces a Hunt for New and Innovative Golf Products to Showcase in the UIA Inventors Spotlight Area
Product submissions can be made directly to the PGA Show team using the provided link.MONROEVILLE , PA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PGA Show celebrates 70 years as golf’s largest global business gathering when it returns to Orlando January 25-27, 2023.
Each year, the PGA Show dedicates a portion of the show floor specifically for independent inventors seeking to showcase their innovation to the golf industry. The area, referred to as the “UIA Inventors Spotlight”, is operated and managed by the United Inventors Association (UIA), and will feature numerous inventors, pitch panels, education and awards.
This year, the PGA Show is also teaming with the open innovation hunt platform, MarketBlast® to conduct a global hunt for golf product innovation and to provide interested golf innovators with an opportunity to submit their innovation directly to the PGA Show team for the purpose of assessing if the innovation is a good fit for the area.
If selected as a fit, inventors will have the opportunity to purchase booth space directly in the UIA Inventors Spotlight area. A booth in this area will put inventors directly in the center of industry and media attention. Retail buyers, product developers, licensing executives, media representatives, and many other golf professionals visit the UIA Inventors Spotlight each year with the intention of finding new products.
Submissions to the PGA Show -- UIA Inventors Spotlight golf innovation hunt can be made by independent inventors, startups and developers with golf innovation. There are no costs to submit, simply click https://marketblast.com/splash/pga-show/ and submit directly to the PGA Show team. If selected, a PGA Show representative will contact you to discuss booth space.
About United Inventors Association
The UIA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational resources to and creating opportunities for the independent inventing community, while encouraging honest and ethical business practices among industry service leaders. The UIA is the largest inventor member organization in the US, and supports nearly 100 affiliate inventor associations. For more information, visit https://uiausa.org/.
About PGA Golf Exhibitions
The PGA Show, PGA Buying & Education Summit and PGA Show Connects are organized in partnership by PGA Golf Exhibitions (part of RX) and the PGA of America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry. Regional PGA Show Buying & Education Summits and the PGA Show Connects digital platform connect the industry year-round and drive business leading up to the annual PGA Show. Learn more at PGAShow.com
About MarketBlast®
As the premier open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products, MarketBlast® enables companies of all sizes to source innovation directly from startups and innovators from around the world. We actively promote the company brands and list each hunt on our platform, enabling product innovators and suppliers to submit directly to the hunts. For more information, visit https://marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
