Psychedelics Today Announces: Convergence - California’s Largest Psychedelic Business and Culture Conference
Keynotes from Industry Luminaries Incl. Dr. Carl Hart and More! 1000+ Attendees Over 4 Days at Wisdome in L.A. Feat. Workshops, Live Music and Immersive Art
We wanted to create an experience that wasn’t business and research alone, but one that represented the art, culture, and community that's integral to modern psychedelia, too.”BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planetary leader in psychedelic media, storytelling, events, and education, Psychedelics Today, is launching California’s largest psychedelic conference, called Convergence, the company’s inaugural four-day psychedelic business and culture event from October 20 - 23, 2022 at Wisdome in Los Angeles, California.
— Joe Moore - CEO & Co-Founder, Psychedelics Today
Convergence was established to foster community, spark connection and provide a discussion platform for the next generation of psychedelic innovators, practitioners, and enthusiasts. More than 60 influential psychedelic leaders, researchers, therapists, activists, and media members will speak at the event. Notable speakers will include renowned psychologist and neuroscientist Dr. Carl Hart, scientist and activist Ezekiel "Dr. Zee" Golan, plant medicine integration guide, psychedelic retreat facilitator, and host of The Psychedelic Leadership Podcast Laura Dawn, as well as Steve DeAngelo, a trailblazing cannabis entrepreneur, activist, and author.
“At Psychedelics Today, we believe in creating strategic engagements that drive significant value for our partners, placing them authentically at the intersection of psychedelic medicine and culture,” said Joe Moore, Co-Founder, and CEO of Psychedelics Today. “Convergence is a multi-day, captivating event that promises to celebrate our values of facilitating impactful human experiences and exploring the state of the psychedelic ecosystem.”
Convergence will be a collaborative space to advocate for the end of the War on Drugs and share a vision of what's possible when research, innovation, community, and spiritual exploration coexist. A wellness area, sound bath, tea lounge, immersive art gallery, and 360-degree visual projections on each of the event's five on-site domes are just a few of the unique features available to attendees.
“When we started envisioning Convergence, we considered all the things we value about events in psychedelics, but felt like something was missing,” Moore said. “We wanted to create an experience that wasn’t business and research alone - which is the sum of most events these days - but one that represented the art, culture, and community that is integral to modern psychedelia, too.”
Convergence winds down with an evening Concert Series, with announced acts including Desert Dwellers, Mystic Grizzly, and Rafeeki.
Additional programming surprises will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event on a rolling basis.
A limited number of tickets will be available starting at $150, with early bird sales ending Sept. 15, 2022. To learn more about Convergence and sponsorships, speaker updates, agendas, and to purchase tickets, please visit psychedelicstoday.com/convergence.
*Musical artists and schedules are subject to change.
About Psychedelics Today:
Psychedelics Today is the planetary leader in psychedelic media, storytelling, events, and education.
Psychedelics are set to disrupt the way humanity approaches healing and wellness, making way for a new paradigm in healthcare and cognitive liberty. Covering up-to-the-minute developments and diving deep into crucial topics bridging the scientific, academic, philosophical, societal and cultural, Psychedelics Today is leading the discussion in this rapidly evolving ecosystem. Through compelling content, thoughtful conversation, and industry-leading education for professionals and psychedelic-minded individuals – a community of over 1.8 million annually – Psychedelics Today has the largest global reach of any media platform in the modern psychedelic realm.
Partnership inquiries:
Joe Moore
CEO & Co-Founder, Psychedelics Today
joe@psychedelicstoday.com
Alexa Jesse
Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Psychedelics Today
alexa@psychedelicstoday.com
Media inquiries:
Victoria Dekker
Director of Corporate Communications, Psychedelics Today
victoria@psychedelicstoday.com
Anne Donohoe
Managing Director, KCSA Strategic Communications
psychedelicstoday@kcsa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other