Olivia Harrison Appears at Happy Place Festival to Discuss 'Came the Lightening'

05 Sep 2022

Came the Lightening author Olivia Harrison appeared at Fearne Cotton's Happy Place Festival on Sunday (September 4th) to discuss her book of poetry. 

 

A live podcast featuring Harrison and Cotton was recorded at Tatton Park, Cheshire, where the festival took place over the weekend. It will be available to listen to shortly on the Happy Place podcast, in which Fearne Cotton talks to incredible people about 'life, love, loss, and everything in-between as she reveals what happiness means to them.' 

 

Came the Lightening sees Olivia reflect upon her life with George, examining the intimacy of the emotional bond in their relationship through a memorable series of poems. She delves into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time. 

 

As a contributor to the book Concert for George, the revised edition of I Me Mine, and George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Olivia is no stranger to writing beautiful words that have an ethereal connection to love. 

 

The bookstore edition of Came the Lightening can be purchased here, and the limited edition can be purchased here.  

