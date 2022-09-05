Axle ai and Archiware team up for joint MAM - media storage solutions at IBC 2022

axle ai and Archiware announce software partnership Advantages of the axle ai - Archiware solution with diagram

Axle ai offers integrated solution between its axle ai 2022 MAM and Archiware’s P5 with Data Mover at Stand 7.D20 (Symply-axle ai) and 7.D05 (Archiware).

Our partnership with Archiware means that video content owners with many terabytes or even petabytes of material can search, manage and archive across multiple tiers of cloud and on-premise storage” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI and Archiware are announcing the deployment of dozens of sites worldwide for axle ai’s integration with Archiware P5 media archiving software.

axle ai 2022, the company’s flagship AI-powered media management solution, can catalog and tag nearly any media on any combination of on-premise and cloud storage. Featuring an all-new user interface with a dark theme, axle ai 2022 offers several key AI/ML features including:

1. integrated, highly affordable speech transcription ($1 per hour)

2. integrated, fixed-cost face recognition ($200 per month, unlimited hours)

3. integrated, fixed-cost logo recognition ($200 per month, unlimited hours)

4. integrated, fixed-cost object recognition ($200 per month, unlimited hours)

Simultaneously, Archiware is introducing version 7.1 of its flagship P5 software platform, including availability of the new P5 Data Mover extension. It offers policy-based moving and copying of archived data between tape, cloud and disk storage. This HSM-like extension offers flexibility for any storage strategy. Data can easily be migrated or copied between storage tiers. A migration plan runs periodically and selects data according to a predefined age. This way, users can automatically move data from hot storage to cold storage and in any direction they need.

Additional features in the upcoming P5 version 7.1 cater to data security, transfer and access. Multifactor authentication provides an added layer of security. UNC path support enables easy access to network source and target storage. The MHL checksum manifest of LTFS archived data ensures that the source data has been saved and recovered without any alterations.

Industry expert Larry Jordan recently published an in-depth review of axle ai 2022 at

https://larryjordan.com/articles/product-review-axle-ai-media-asset-management/

A solution brief on Integration of Axle ai and Archiware P5 Archive is also available at

https://www.archiware.com/solutions/axle



Pricing and availability

Unlike nearly every other MAM on the market, axle ai MAM 2022 offers the ability to run both the main MAM server application and accompanying AI/ML services entirely on premises, in a hybrid cloud configuration, or in the cloud. This flexibility is critical for companies wary of the escalating costs of all-cloud SaaS environments, where charges for storage, egress, processing and AI/ML can quickly add up to thousands of dollars per month.

In addition, the companion axle connectr 2022 no-code workflow automation tool represents a breakthrough in user-friendly, graphical creation of simple yet powerful video workflows.

Pricing for deployments axle ai 2022 and axle connectr 2022 starts well under $10,000 for perpetual licenses, and under $250 per month for SaaS licenses.

axle ai 2022, axledit and axle connectr software is available through axle ai’s reseller/integrator network, featuring leading integrators such as Malaysia’s iPSB (axle’s preferred partner in the APAC region).

About axle ai, Inc.

Axle ai (https://www.axle.ai) - We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Our solutions have helped over 800 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in video editing and media management. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator, Overkill Ventures and Quake Capital. Learn more at www.axle.ai and www.axledit.com

About Archiware:

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Archiware GmbH is a privately held company with over 20 years of experience in data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving and more than 18,000 licenses sold. Archiware’s software is used by thousands of media companies worldwide.

The product line includes:

- P5 Synchronize – Replicate data to ensure high availability

- P5 Backup – Back up server data to disk, tape and cloud

- P5 Archive – the MAM-like Archive to migrate data offline to disk, tape and cloud

- Pure – Essential VMware Backup

For more information, visit www.archiware.com

