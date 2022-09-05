Minnesota Nurses Strike: What About the Patient - The Cost of Saving Lives
Recruiters and Nurses Across the Country Stand By to Care for Minnesotans
Member nurses of the Minnesota Nurses Association have voted to go on strike leaving patients at risk.
Fortunately, there are recruiters who stand ready to fill the gap. One such recruiter is Allison Del Puerto. Del Puerto is a recruiting veteran who has years of experience placing nurses around the country.
Del Puerto said, “Whether the crisis is Covid, a strike or natural disaster, I take pride in ensuring the continuity of patient care, even amidst uncertain times.”
In rapid-response situations, I never sacrifice quantity for quality. my nurses complete a thorough background check but are ready to fly at a moment's notice.
“None of us plan when we are going to have a healthcare emergency. Unfortunately, if an individual needs healthcare and the need happens to occur during a nursing strike, it’s my duty to make sure there are nurses to stand in the gap,” said Del Puerto. Of course, this comes at a price and she is currently paying over $12,000 per week for nurses.
Allison Del Puerto hopes for a speedy resolution to the Minnesota nursing crisis. In the meantime, fortunately, there are recruiters and nurses standing by who are committed to taking care of the healthcare needs of Minnesotans.
