Jacob's Chance to Hold Chips 4 A Chance Casino Night Gala

CHIPS 4 A CHANCE CASINO NIGHT

Proceeds from the event will benefit Richmond-based nonprofit, Jacob’s Chance.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob's Chance, a nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia, will hold its annual fundraiser, Chips 4 A Chance, on October 1, 2022. Funds raised at Chips 4 A Chance will subsidize all Jacob’s Chance programs so that youth and young adults with disabilities can participate in a wide range of recreational, health, fitness, and social programs. Jacob’s Chance offers specially-adapted sports, recreation, outdoor adventures, and social experiences for persons with intellectual, physical, and/or developmental disabilities and the medically fragile, ages 5-35.

More about Chips 4 A Chance Casino Night Gala: Each ticket includes a full night of casino play with fun money, heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, prizes all night, raffle tickets, access to the silent auction, and music by the classic rock band, That Dog Bite. Guests can try their hand at roulette, craps, Texas hold ‘em, Black Jack, horse racing and more. The event is being held at the Acca Shriners Ballroom, 1712 Bellevue Avenue, from 7-11 pm.

“Proceeds from this popular event will support our year-round programs that offer opportunities for individuals with disabilities to experience success in sports and other creative endeavors, make friends, and have weekly engagements for recreation,” said Kate Mardigian, Executive Director and Founder of Jacob’s Chance. “All of our activities are adapted to align with the abilities of the participants which makes Jacob’s Chance unique. No one is turned away for an inability to pay our minimal registration fees and we actively seek to provide programs to underserved communities. We invite the Richmond community to join us on Oct. 1 and make great things happen.”

Fast Facts about Jacob’s Chance

Jacob’s Chance is named after Jacob Leonard, the son of Terri Retzke. Jacob loved sports and passed away in his youth from complications related to his disability. The organization serves youth and young adults ages 5-35 with intellectual, developmental, and/or physical disabilities and the medically fragile.

Over 200 volunteers annually provide an inclusive and engaging experience for participants. Programs include enrichment (art, music, cooking, fitness, STEM and more), River City Buddy Ball athletics (basketball, baseball, flag football, tennis, soccer, Taekwondo and others), The Teen Scene (social group for ages 13 through high school), The Hangout (social group for high school graduates through age 35), Inclusive Fitness & Health (fitness with VCU Kinesiology and Health & Science), Outdoor Adventures (rafting, hiking, fishing, rock climbing, and kayaking) and Summer Fun for Everyone (week-long summer camps).