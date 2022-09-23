Global Printing And Related Support Activities Market Growth Trajectory

Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2022”, the printing and related support activities market is expected to grow from $335.27 billion in 2021 to $347.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The printing and related activities market is expected to grow to $377.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.1%.

Key Trends In The Printing And Related Support Activities Market

Introduction of metal 3D and LED-UV printing is developing rapidly in offline post-press and finishing services market. These save energy, has shorter lead times, are environmentally friendly, provides consistent quality and have longer life. These technologies permit the immediate post-press of print products and impresses with a variety of colors, even on uncoated stock.

Overview Of The Printing And Related Support Activities Market

The printing and related support activities market consists of sales of printing and related support activities by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that print products, such as newspapers, books, labels, business cards, stationery, business forms, and other materials, and perform support activities, such as data imaging, platemaking services, and bookbinding.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Printing, Support Activities for Printing

• By Technology: Flexography Printing, Rotogravure Printing, Digital Printing, OffSet Printing, Others

• By Application: Packaging, Advertising, Publishing, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Commercial Printing (except Screen and Books), Commercial Screen Printing, Books Printing

• By Geography: The global printing and related support activities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Taylor Corporation, RR Donnelley, LSC Communications Inc, SHUTTERFLY INC., QUAD/GRAPHICS INC., ENNIS INC, Japs-Olson Company, and The Crane Company and Gannett Co Inc.

