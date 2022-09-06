How genetic tests can help improve chances of enjoying a good health and wellbeing
Preventive genetic tests results help optimize health and wellbeing.
Knowing the genetic predisposition to suffer certain pathologies can serve as a guide for doctors to propose a series of protocols and routines to optimize chances of not getting the pathologies.”MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a long time, medicine has relied on blood tests to arrive at accurate diagnoses before proposing specific treatments. However, today genetic tests are at the core of an unprecedented revolution.
— GalaxyDNA
"Many current developments are key to the new medicine, more based on prevention and personalization than ever to be really effective" cite GalaxyDNA.
In order to maximize personal treatment effectiveness, it is important to understand the patient´s genetic predisposition.
Thanks to a simple test, requiring only a small sample of saliva, it is possible to know all the genetic information related to anyone´s health for less than $100.
Practical uses of genetic test results:
Knowing the genetic predisposition to suffer certain pathologies can serve as a guide for doctors to propose a series of protocols and routines like dietary adjustments or guidelines to control any predisposition indicator of pathology so that it does not manifest itself, or to detect any alteration in it early enough to react accordingly.
In addition, part of the genetic information also tells us how each person responds to a specific drug, which would make it possible to adapt treatments to the one that offers the best personalized results.
One of the latest advances is also closely related to the design of cosmetic treatments that make up for the lack of certain vitamins or components when it comes to improving skin and dermal well-being. "There are more and more sensitive skins, with dermatitis and other pathologies that could be improved with formulations tailored to meet the real needs of everyone´s skin," argues GalaxyDNA.
Also, athletes may be able to adapt training sessions to make them more effective and less prone to injury. It has been shown that the physical capacities of elite athletes are related, in more than 66% of cases, to their genetic markers that highlight muscular endurance, resistance or explosivity.
For example, according to the latest studies, overweight is determined, between 40% and 70%, by genetics. Knowing this predisposition can help to discard diets that are worse tolerated, managed or processed by the body and select alternatives that help to remain at a healthy weight.
IGNACIO ESTEBAN MINANO
www.24genetics.com
+34 629 17 55 75
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other