Know your genetics to take good care of your skin and avoid risks when exposed to the sun.

MADRID, SPAIN, June 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer is here and, with it, skin exposure to ultraviolet radiation increases. We spend more time outdoors, we reduce the amount of clothing we wear, and we sunbathe to get a tan. This increased exposure to sunlight has positive health effects. The sun rays are a fundamental factor in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter related to the sensation of well-being. Ninety percent of the vitamin D we obtain is synthesized through sun exposure, and maintaining sufficient levels is key to strengthening bones, preventing osteoporosis, avoiding high levels of stress and supporting the immune system.But solar radiation also poses a health risk if precautions are not taken when sunbathing. Excessive UVA radiation weakens, dries out and causes sagging skin. It can be responsible for the appearance of spots, allergies, and premature aging of the skin. It can cause burns and eye damage and is the most important risk factor in the development of melanoma, one the most dangerous types of cancer.The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that to maintain adequate levels of vitamin D, in the spring and summer seasons, 10 to 15 minutes of direct exposure on the arms and face 3 times a week is sufficient. If you need to be exposed for a longer period of time, we suggest that you follow certain general recommendations to reduce risks.Avoiding exposure during the central hours of the day, using sunscreen, protecting the body with clothing and hats that do not allow light to penetrate, moisturizing and wearing sunglasses are generalized precautions, but not everyone is equally predisposed to diseases or even to turning brown. It is important to consult a dermatologist with any health concerns, and it is useful to know our genetic predisposition in order to personalize care and adapt the way we expose our skin to the sun.Genetic profiles are nowadays available to everyone, from home and at affordable prices. They provide information on skin type, predisposition to diseases and risks, allowing personalized measures to be taken to expose oneself to the sun, whether for outdoor activities or tanning, in a safe way. According to Nacho Esteban, CEO of 24Genetics , "Most of the skin care industry offers 'one-size-fits-all' solutions, which is far from reality, as science has long since shown that everyone is different and the care that their skin requires is also different."Tanning ability: Talking about tanning is talking about melanin. It is the protein that causes your skin to be a certain color, and it has a high hereditary component. Pigmentation is related to the MC1R gene, which marks your natural predisposition to tan easily. Knowing this predisposition is useful when it comes to taking precautions for safe sun exposure.Skin cancer risk: Most skin cancers are caused by exposure to the sun. Ultraviolet light from sunlight damages the DNA of skin cells. Skin cancer is more common in fair-skinned people because they have less melanin. Two people with similar skin types may have different reactions to exposure and identifying genetic risk factors is a precaution that can prevent health problems.Balance and genetic profile: The set of factors that regulate our skin is complex and so is maintaining its balance. Both surface factors and skin properties have to be taken into account. Genetic profiles and reports, such as those of 24Genetics, give relevance to both aspects, offering concrete data with skin reports. Not only describing traits such as genetic risk of photoaging, but also how the vitamin balance is.The markers that are analyzed for genetic skin reports largely predetermine what your body looks like. Take care of it and take care of yourself from now on.About 24 Genetics24Genetics is a European Biotechnology Startup specialized in direct-to-consumer genetic testing. With thousands of customers in more than 100 countries, its genetic tests are considered the most complete in the market and make 24Genetics the company with the widest range of DNA tests: Health, Pharmacogenetics, Nutrigenetics, Sports, Skin Care, Personality, and Ancestry. Their DNA kits are simple, affordable, and are shipped to customers around the world so they can make the best decisions regarding their health and well-being.