Traveling to the origins, an insightful comprehensive and affordable genetic journey
Geographic, ethnic, maternal, paternal, celebrity and neanderthal origins explored.
Many people are interested in understanding their origins. Now, just by providing a saliva sample, in a few weeks, for less than $100 anyone can get extensive information about their ancestors.”MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often there is something that attracts people´s attention, as if it were a memory, they feel the urge to discover a country, a city or even another continent and they do not understand why.
Some would argue that it has to do with the unconscious, but it may really be related to people´s origins. Human beings have struggled to find their place in the world for centuries. Migrations caused that, in any corner of the world, there is a descendant of conquerors, slaves, landowners or nobles... But, is there a way to learn more?
The answer, beyond heraldic studies, is yes. But this time, scientifically and through genetics.
Looking for an original and unique gift, more and more people have chosen to give an ancestry test that allows recipients to know up to seven variables: their geographical, ethnic, and historical genetic origins, the maternal or paternal lineage up to the first woman and/or man, their percentage of Neanderthal or the genetic coincidence with celebrities throughout history.
There are many noble houses that have used, precisely, genetics, for hereditary claims and titles before they are forgotten and lost.
Knowing their ancestors is helping many families to understand the ethnic characteristics of a lineage for the future detection of pathologies, if necessary, because there are several diseases that have a greater predisposition depending on the race.
Although it may seem only something exotic, and an excuse to plan a trip in search of their origins, it also comes with valuable genetic information that could be very useful for them in the future.
"There is an interest among many people to understand their origins. Now it is easy, just by providing a saliva sample and in a few weeks and for less than $100 anyone can have extensive information about their ancestors. Who knows, maybe that's where their character or their fascination for a particular culture comes from.” An Ancestrum spokesperson quotes.
