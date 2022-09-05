Brand new training for Ground Handling staff is available from Sofema
A new course for Ground Handling staff has been added to the SAS training portfolioSOFIA, BULGARIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is delighted to share that a new course for Ground Handling staff has been added to the SAS training portfolio:
Standard Ground Handling Agreement (SGHA – SLA) Effective Negotiations -1 Day
Available as a Classroom or Webinar training – Register at team@sassofia.com
What is the training about?
This course focuses on Effective Negotiation Behaviors based on the Standard Ground Handling Agreement (SGHA). It is aimed to provide the delegates with a detailed understanding of all functions of the handling services required as well as to describe the standard format of the ground handling agreement. It will provide fundamental knowledge of the Main Agreement, Annex A and Annex B in accordance with the procedures. Read more
Which topics will be addressed?
UNIT 1 The Standardisation of Handling Agreements:
History and Overview
Ground Handling Services Configurations
Defining SGHAs and SLAs
Parties involved
Monitoring and Implementation of the Handling Agreements
Unit Summary
UNIT 2 The Main Agreement of an SGHA
Types of Handling Agreements
Articles of the Main Agreement
Layout of a Main Agreement
UNIT 3 Annex A of the SGHA
The Sections of Annex A
The Layout of Annex A
UNIT 4 Annex B of the SGHA
The Paragraph of Annex B
The Layout of Annex B
UNIT 5 The Simplified Procedure
Origins of the Simplified Procedure
The Preamble
The advantages associated with the Simplified Procedure
UNIT 6 Service Level Agreement
Purpose of Service Level Agreements
Responsibilities and obligations
Why should you choose Sofema Aviation Services?
Sofema Aviation Services is a Regulatory training and consulting company with over 45 years of commercial aviation experience and 14 years of operational experience. Since the start Sofema has provided training services to approx 60,000 delegates and has grown for 2 primary reasons! The first is professionalism and listening to our customers. The second is the cost-effective prices and comprehensive discount program.
What do People Say About Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“The content of the course will be very useful for my future practices.”
“All my expectations are met.”
“The course really contributed to expanding my knowledge in that area.”
“The instructor really added up to me understanding the topic.”
“The presentation made the material so much more comprehensible.”
