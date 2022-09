Brand new training for Ground Handling staff is available from Sofema

A new course for Ground Handling staff has been added to the SAS training portfolio

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is delighted to share that a new course for Ground Handling staff has been added to the SAS training portfolio: Standard Ground Handling Agreement (SGHA – SLA) Effective Negotiations -1 DayAvailable as a Classroom or Webinar training – Register at team@sassofia.comWhat is the training about?This course focuses on Effective Negotiation Behaviors based on the Standard Ground Handling Agreement (SGHA). It is aimed to provide the delegates with a detailed understanding of all functions of the handling services required as well as to describe the standard format of the ground handling agreement. It will provide fundamental knowledge of the Main Agreement, Annex A and Annex B in accordance with the procedures. Read more Which topics will be addressed?UNIT 1 The Standardisation of Handling Agreements:History and OverviewGround Handling Services ConfigurationsDefining SGHAs and SLAsParties involvedMonitoring and Implementation of the Handling AgreementsUnit SummaryUNIT 2 The Main Agreement of an SGHATypes of Handling AgreementsArticles of the Main AgreementLayout of a Main AgreementUNIT 3 Annex A of the SGHAThe Sections of Annex AThe Layout of Annex AUNIT 4 Annex B of the SGHAThe Paragraph of Annex BThe Layout of Annex BUNIT 5 The Simplified ProcedureOrigins of the Simplified ProcedureThe PreambleThe advantages associated with the Simplified ProcedureUNIT 6 Service Level AgreementPurpose of Service Level AgreementsResponsibilities and obligationsWhy should you choose Sofema Aviation Services?Sofema Aviation Services is a Regulatory training and consulting company with over 45 years of commercial aviation experience and 14 years of operational experience. Since the start Sofema has provided training services to approx 60,000 delegates and has grown for 2 primary reasons! The first is professionalism and listening to our customers. The second is the cost-effective prices and comprehensive discount program What do People Say About Sofema Aviation Services Training?“The content of the course will be very useful for my future practices.”“All my expectations are met.”“The course really contributed to expanding my knowledge in that area.”“The instructor really added up to me understanding the topic.”“The presentation made the material so much more comprehensible.”