Global Kitchen Towel Market Growth Trajectory

Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2022”, the kitchen towel market is expected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2021 to $2.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The kitchen towels market is expected to grow to $2.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.9%. Due to the growing lifestyle needs of the rising urban population, demand for high quality home and personal care products has grown exponentially, thus driving the kitchen towels market.

Key Trends In The Kitchen Towel Market

Private labels offerings low-cost manufacturing products that allow them to offer a wide range of products at competitive prices. As a result, they have a superior market penetration that has been affecting the other vendors in the market. Innovation and constant marketing within this market are of utmost importance. The emerging trends within this segment such as increased absorption, new prints, and environmentally friendly goods have been adopted by private labels.

Overview Of The Kitchen Towel Market

The kitchen towel market consists of sales of kitchen towels, it is a multi-functional product which is employed for a wide range of purposes, such as drying hands, keeping the kitchen spotless, and cleaning dishes, knives, cutting boards, and other kitchen items. The market consists of revenue generated by the Kitchen towel include all the equipment manufactured by utilizing of cotton, linen, microfiber and paper.

Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Cloth-Based, Paper-Based

• By End-Use Sector: Commercial, Residential

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others

• By Geography: The global kitchen towel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc., Procter and Gamble Corporation, WEPA Professional GmbH, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US), Accrol Group Holdings Plc, Aldar Tissues, Rodriquez Pty, and Towel Depot.

