Iron Ore Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 8% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Iron Ore Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the iron ore market size is expected to grow to $261.71 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. According to the iron ore market forecast, the growth in the market is due to increasing construction projects in rapidly developing countries such as China and India, owing to the rising population and infrastructure development.

The iron mining market consists of sales of iron ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine iron ore. The industry includes establishments that develop mine sites, mine and beneficiate iron ore and produce sinter iron ore, except for iron ore produced in iron and steel mills. It also includes producing other iron ore agglomerates.

Global Iron Ore Market Trends

According to the iron ore industry analysis, the use of autonomous hauling systems (AHS) trucks in the industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time. AHS controls and tracks mining vehicle movements, coordinates, and autonomously drives off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine, as the major trends witnessed in the global iron ore mining market.

Global Iron Ore Market Segments

The global iron ore market is segmented:

By Type: Construction, Manufacturing, and Others

By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

By Geography: The global iron ore market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC's Iron Ore Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arcelor Mittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), POSCO, Tata Steel, and VALE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

