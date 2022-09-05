Global Natural Gas Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Natural Gas Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Natural Gas Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the natural gas market size is expected to grow from $0.84 trillion in 2021 to $0.94 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The global natural gas market size is expected to grow to $1.23 trillion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the natural gas market is due to increased global economic activity, an increase in the usage of electricity, and refined petroleum from developing nations, which is expected to drive the market in the future.

The natural gas market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as fuel in combined heat and power systems. Natural gas is a natural mixture of gaseous hydrocarbons consisting of methane in addition to various smaller amounts of other higher alkanes. It is also used for heating and generating electricity.

Global Natural Gas Market Trends

Crude oil and natural gas extraction companies are making significant investments in renewable sources of power for the sustainable extraction of crude oil and natural gas from oil fields. Crude oil and natural gas production are energy-intensive and renewable technologies like solar, wind, biomass, and geothermal are being used in producing crude oil and natural gas at lower costs and with lower emissions, which are the major trends witnessed in the global natural gas market.

Global Natural Gas Market Segments

By Type: Transport, Industrial, Electric Power, and Others

By Source: Associated Gas, Non Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources

By End User: Light Duty Vehicles, Medium or Heavy Duty Buses, Medium or Heavy Duty Trucks

By Geography: The global natural gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Natural Gas Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural gas market overview, natural gas global market analysis and natural gas industry forecast market size and growth, natural gas global market share, natural gas global market segments and geographies, natural gas global market players, natural gas global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Natural Gas Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PetroChina Co., Ltd., Husky Energy Inc., NGL Energy Partners LP, Devon Energy Corp., and VNG-Verbunnetz Gas Aktiengesellschaft.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

