Global Bentonite Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bentonite Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bentonite market size is expected to grow to $4.73 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. According to the bentonite market analysis, the growth in the market is due to an increase in sales in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to rising disposable income and increasing demand for and availability of credit.

The bentonite mining market consists of sales of bentonite clay by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine bentonite, which is used externally as a clay poultice, mud pack, or in the bath and in skin care recipes.

Global Bentonite Market Trends

As per the bentonite industry overview, companies engaged in the industry are using advanced geosynthetic clay liners to prevent leakage and corrosion in mining operations, as the major trends witnessed in the global Bentonite mining market.

Global Bentonite Market Segments

By Type: Sodium, Calcium, and Others

By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

By Geography: The global bentonite market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Wyo-Ben Inc., Huawei Bentonite, Amcol, Ashapura, and Cimbar.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

