Global Wafer Fab Equipment Market to Reach $121.4 Billion at a Steady 9.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Wafer Fab Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Wafer Fab Equipment Market Be By 2025?

In the last few years, the wafer fab equipment market has seen significant growth, expanding from a market size of $76.62 billion in 2024 to an expected $84.23 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This upward trend through the historical period is due to factors such as the rising demand for electric vehicles, increased usage of applications that utilize artificial intelligence, prevalent adoption of internet of things devices, the necessity for data center enlargement, and an increased demand for next-generation memory chips.

In the coming years, a robust expansion is anticipated in the wafer fab equipment market. The market is projected to amplify to $121.40 billion by 2029, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth during the forecast era can be ascribed to the escalating demand for state-of-the-art semiconductors, proliferation of 5G networks, intensified necessity for high-end electronics, a surge in demand for wearable gadgets, and upsurging utilization of semiconductors in the automobile domain. Noteworthy trends to be seen during the forecast period comprise enhancements in energy-saving wafer fabrication procedures, breakthroughs in high-precision etching and lithography, progress in automated manufacturing systems, developments in next-gen memory chip production, and incorporation of artificial intelligence in semiconductor fabrication.

Download a free sample of the wafer fab equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28879&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Wafer Fab Equipment Market Landscape?

The escalation in the need for high-tech semiconductors is predicted to fuel the expansion of the wafer fab equipment market. High-tech semiconductors, which are exceedingly specific electronic elements, are engineered to carry out intricate functions with superior speed, efficiency, and dependability. They are commonly employed in state-of-the-art technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G communication, high-performance computing, and upcoming consumer electronics. The rise in demand for these semiconductors is primarily driven by the requisite for swift and more efficient processing in contemporary devices, which facilitates improved performance and power efficiency. Wafer fab equipment aids in the making of these advanced semiconductors by contributing the exact tools and machinery needed to fabricate high-performance chips precisely. For instance, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) projects global semiconductor industry revenue to grow from $588.4 billion in 2024 to $654.7 billion in 2025, indicating the increasing demand for high-tech chips. Consequently, the escalating need for high-tech semiconductors is propelling the expansion of the wafer fab equipment market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Wafer Fab Equipment Market?

Major players in the Wafer Fab Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• ASML Holding N.V.

• Canon Inc.

• Applied Materials Inc.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Lam Research Corporation

• Tokyo Electron Ltd.

• KLA Corporation

• Ebara Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Wafer Fab Equipment Industry?

Noteworthy firms within the wafer fab equipment industry are striding towards the creation of enhanced products like high-sensitivity inspection systems to assure superior quality and dependability during semiconductor production processes. High-sensitivity inspection systems are intricate devices employed for the detection of minuscule faults or inconsistencies present on wafers and chips, thereby improving the product quality, increasing yield, and diminishing the chances of device breakdowns. A sample of this is the GT2000 high-precision electron beam metrology system, launched by Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, a Japanese enterprise adept in the manufacture of state-of-the-art technologies and devices, in December 2023. This system is an exhibition of Hitachi High-Tech's competence in CD-SEM technology and caters to the stringent requirements of the semiconductor device advancement and mass production in the High-NA EUV era. Its key features include an ultra-low acceleration voltage of 100V and an ultra-fast multi-point measurement feature that minimally affects resist damage. This, in turn, ensures the precise and rapid examination of avant-garde 3D semiconductor devices, such as those incorporating GAA and CFET structures. The principal intent of this system is to augment both yield and measurement precision during sophisticated semiconductor production procedures, thereby abetting the research, development, and mass-production phases.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Wafer Fab Equipment Market

The wafer fab equipment market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Equipment Type: Photolithography Equipment, Epitaxy Equipment, Etching Equipment, Deposition Equipment, Ion Implantation Equipment, Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Equipment, Testing Equipment, Metrology Equipment

2) By Fabrication Process: Front-End-Of-Line Processing, Back-End-Of-Line Processing

3) By Functionality: Production Equipment, Research And Development Equipment, Maintenance Equipment, Quality Control Equipment

4) By Application Sector: Integrated Circuits (ICs), Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Light Emitting Diodes (LED), Power Devices, Radio Frequency (RF) Devices, Optoelectronics

5) By End-User: Semiconductor Manufacturers, Foundries, Fabless Companies, Research Institutions, Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Photolithography Equipment: Stepper, Scanner, Mask Aligner, Track System

2) By Epitaxy Equipment: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Epitaxy, Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE), Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD), Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

3) By Etching Equipment: Wet Etching Equipment, Dry Etching Equipment, Plasma Etching Equipment, Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) Equipment

4) By Deposition Equipment: Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment, Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment, Electrochemical Deposition (ECD) Equipment

5) By Ion Implantation Equipment: High-Energy Ion Implanter, Medium-Energy Ion Implanter, Low-Energy Ion Implanter, Plasma Immersion Ion Implantation (PIII) Equipment

6) By Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Equipment: Single-Station Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Equipment, Multi-Station Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Equipment, Hybrid Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Equipment, Polishing Pads And Slurries

7) By Testing Equipment: Wafer Testers, Probe Stations, Electrical Test Equipment, Functional Test Equipment

8) By Metrology Equipment: Critical Dimension (CD) Metrology Equipment, Overlay Metrology Equipment, Thin Film Measurement Equipment, Defect Inspection And Review Equipment

View the full wafer fab equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wafer-fab-equipment-global-market-report

Wafer Fab Equipment Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led as the most substantial region in the Wafer Fab Equipment Global Market Report. By 2025, however, Asia-Pacific is projected to surpass other regions in terms of growth rate. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of other regions as well, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Wafer Fab Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wafer-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-wafer-inspection-equipment-global-market-report

Thin Wafer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thin-wafer-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.