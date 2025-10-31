Visible Light Communication(VLC) Indoor-Navigation Display Market Projected to Witness a Growth US $2.78 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visible Light Communication(VLC) Indoor-Navigation Display Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the visible light communication (VLC) indoor-navigation display has seen a notable increase in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.01 billion in 2024 to a sizeable $1.24 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. This marked increase during the historical period is owing to the escalating uptake of digital infrastructure, a surge in consumer demand for interconnected devices, a growing understanding of indoor navigation solutions, the proliferation of smart building installations, and increased investments in light-based communication systems.

The market for visible light communication (VLC) indoor-navigation display is projected to experience remarkable expansion in the coming years, escalating to $2.79 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is linked to the proliferation of retail and commercial venues, a growing emphasis on accessibility solutions, an increase in the use of IoT-enabled appliances, the developing incorporation of energy-saving lighting and a rising demand for real-time, location-specific services. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in visible light communication technology, the creation of LED-based position devices, breakthroughs in indoor navigation software, research and initiatives in smart lighting systems, and investments in sensor-enabled smartphone technology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Visible Light Communication(VLC) Indoor-Navigation Display Market?

The proliferation of smart buildings is anticipated to provide opportunities for the expansion of the visible light communication (VLC) indoor-navigation display market in the future. Smart buildings are structures that are outfitted with advanced technologies and automated systems that maximize energy efficiency, safety, comfort, and overall operational productivity. The emergence of such intelligent buildings is fueled by the escalating demand for energy efficient solutions and sustainability in urban developments. VLC indoor-navigation displays in these smart buildings can provide accurate, real-time indoor positioning and navigation, while bolstering energy-efficient data communication through existing LED lighting networks. For example, reports by Buildup – a European agency focused on climate, infrastructure, and environmental matters, suggested in May 2022 that the number of smart buildings across the globe will increase to 115 million by 2026, a marked increase from 45 million in 2022. As such, the uptick in adoption of smart buildings is likely to extend the scope of possible applications for technologies like VLC indoor-navigation displays.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Visible Light Communication(VLC) Indoor-Navigation Display Market?

Major players in the Visible Light Communication(VLC) Indoor-Navigation Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Signify N.V.

• AMS-OSRAM AG

• Acuity Brands Inc.

• Visilink Ltd.

• PureLiFi Ltd.

• Lucibel S.A.

• Oriient Inc.

• Situm Technologies S.L.

• Oledcomm S.A.S.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Visible Light Communication(VLC) Indoor-Navigation Display Market?

In the VLC Indoor-Navigation Display industry, top-notch corporations are making technology advancements such as creating IEEE 802.11bb-compliant LiFi modules. This step is to improve navigation precision, expedite data transmission, and facilitate trouble-free unification into consumer gadgets. The IEEE 802.11bb-compliant LiFi module leverages visible light for data transmission, providing swift, minimal latency connectivity while maintaining Wi-Fi standard compatibility. This makes it compatible with smartphones and Internet of Things devices. Recently, in February 2023, a wireless communication company from the UK, pureLiFi, introduced the Light Antenna ONE module specifically tailored for integrating into billions of devices. It's only 14.5 mm long and follows the international IEEE 802.11bb LiFi standard, enabling device manufacturers to directly infuse quick, secure light-based connectivity into consumer electronics.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Visible Light Communication(VLC) Indoor-Navigation Display Market Growth

The visible light communication (VLC) indoor-navigation display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Visible Light Communication, Hybrid Systems

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Hospitality, Industrial, Education, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Enterprises, Government, Commercial, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Hardware: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Transmitters, Photodetectors Or Receivers, Navigation Beacons, Controllers

2) By Software: Navigation Software, Mapping And Positioning Software, Location Analytics Software, Integration And Management Software

3) By Services: Installation And Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Training Services, System Integration Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Visible Light Communication(VLC) Indoor-Navigation Display Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for visible light communication (VLC) indoor-navigation display. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The global report includes detailed coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

