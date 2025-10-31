Vulnerable Road-User (VRU) Display Market Projected to Reach $3.56 Billion with 22.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Vulnerable Road-User (VRU) Display Market Through 2025?

The market for displays related to Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) has seen rapid expansion in the last few years. The market value, which will be $1.27 billion in 2024 is anticipated to escalate to $1.57 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The surge in growth during the historic period is a result of the increasing complexity of urban mobility, heightened safety issues concerning cyclists, pedestrians and other non-motorized road users. A rise in vehicle ownership rates, growing general awareness about road safety, and an upswing in supportive policy reforms and government incentives are also significant contributors.

The market size for vulnerable road-user (VRU) displays is predicted to undergo substantial growth in the forthcoming years, reaching a value of $3.56 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. This expansion over the predicted period is credited to the mounting demand for VRU display solutions, strategic capital contributions from tech behemoths, and automotive providers, and the proliferation of micro-mobility and e-bike sharing which widens the market. Further elements driving this growth include an uptick in government schemes and infrastructure investment boosts and a surge in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) incorporating sophisticated safety features. The forecast period will witness prominent trends such as enhancements in sensor fusion AI-powered object identification, cloud-based data analytics, innovative strides in augmented reality (AR)-based interfaces, the establishment of multi-modal detection systems, the creation of cutting-edge display modules, and the development of harmonized standards.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Vulnerable Road-User (VRU) Display Market?

The vulnerable road-user (VRU) display market is expected to experience growth, propelled by the rise in vehicle production. This rise is due to global manufacturers assembling vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and other automotive units to meet the increasing consumer demand for personal means of transportation. This demand comes as more individuals seek out convenient and flexible transportation methods for daily travel and lifestyle requirements. The production of vehicles is directly associated with the growth of the VRU display market, as manufacturers are progressively incorporating these advanced safety systems into newly manufactured vehicles in order to comply with safety regulations and enhance pedestrian protection. For example, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) reported that South American car production recorded a growth of 1.7% in 2024 compared to its previous year, with Brazil accounting for a 6.3% increase, producing roughly 1.9 million cars. Furthermore, global bus production stood at 362,005 units in 2025, showing a rise of 10.3% from the preceding year. Thus, the VRU display market is fueled by such surges in vehicle production. The vulnerable road-user (VRU) display market is also expected to be boosted by the increasing initiatives towards smart cities, as they rely on real-time data-driven infrastructure. These initiatives look to develop urban areas by integrating advanced technologies and digital solutions to improve city services, efficiency of infrastructure, and resident life quality. The prevalence of these initiatives is due to escalating urbanization, which creates a higher demand for efficient and connected urban infrastructure, digital services, and mobility solutions that are accessible and can accommodate growing populations while enhancing life quality. By incorporating intelligent transportation systems, connected infrastructure, and advanced urban mobility technologies, this kind of initiative supports VRU display solutions through real-time data sharing, better situational awareness, and safer multimodal interactions within complex city environments. For instance, the International Institute for Management Development, a Switzerland-based business school, stated that the count of smart cities globally rose from 118 cities in 2021 to 141 cities in 2023. Therefore, the expanding initiatives towards smart cities are driving the growth of the VRU display market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Vulnerable Road-User (VRU) Display Market?

Major players in the Vulnerable Road-User (VRU) Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Company

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Vulnerable Road-User (VRU) Display Market

The vulnerable road-user (VRU) display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Head-Up Displays, External Displays, In-Vehicle Displays, Wearable Displays, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Augmented Reality, Camera-Based Systems, Sensor-Based Systems, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket, Public Transport, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Head-Up Displays: Windshield Mounted Head-Up Displays, Combiner Head-Up Displays, Augmented Reality Head-Up Displays, Transparent Display Panels

2) By External Displays: Front Vehicle Mounted Displays, Rear Vehicle Mounted Displays, Side Vehicle Mounted Displays, Traffic Signal Integrated Displays

3) By In-Vehicle Displays: Dashboard Integrated Displays, Center Console Displays, Instrument Cluster Displays, Passenger Information Displays

4) By Wearable Displays: Helmet Mounted Displays, Smart Glasses Displays, Wrist-Mounted Displays, Clip-On Wearable Displays

5) By Other Product Types: Pedestrian Alert Displays, Cyclist Alert Displays, Motorcyclist Alert Displays, Custom Vulnerable Road-User (VRU) Display Solutions

Global Vulnerable Road-User (VRU) Display Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for Vulnerable Road-User (VRU) Display, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. The report delineates the market across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

