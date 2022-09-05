Venustas Heated Apparel Announces New Partnership with the EverWild Forest School
To enable teachers to embrace the warmth in freezing winter, Venustas donates 19 pieces of Women’s 5V Heated Vest.SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venustas, one of the leading heated apparel brands, is excited to announce the new partnership with the EverWild Forest School this week.
EverWild Forest School, a non-profit outdoor school, is committed to connecting children with people, communities, and nature. With a team of experienced teachers and educators, the school offers various targeted programs which root in hands-on experience and connect with the natural environment. It not only encourages children to require skills and explore interests through place-based education but also enables them to build strong ties with natural world.
“It’s the first time to embark on the partnership with this kind of organization. It means a lot for us”, Venustas CEO said.
Venustas Heated Apparel is devoted to bringing warmth to everyone’s life. That’s the main reason why it creates a brand sponsorship with EverWild Forest School. To enable teachers to embrace the warmth in freezing winter, Venustas donates 19 pieces of Women’s 5V Heated Vest. That is a meaningful step for Venustas and an encouraging donation for EverWild Forest School.
“I always encourage my team to engage in public benefit activities and hope Venustas grow up to serve the public one day. Thanks for EverWild Forest School to offer us an opportunity to achieve our social value. Here I want to express my appreciation for the mission and vision of the school. It’s a non-profit organization that roots in children’s education. It’s the selfless teachers who impart knowledge and warmth in their lifetime. To cover the warmth to the teacher, we decide to donate our heated vest to facilitate instruction in a cold harsh environment”, Venustas Founder said.
“I was so excited when I heard this good news. We have overcome the cold temperature in the past because it is a tough task to instruct children in cold winter. Now I believe this winter is different owing to the Venustas heated vest”, one of the teachers said.
Venustas Heated Apparel claims the donation represents its responsibility which can lead the company into a new stage. “Although it is a small donation, we believe that 19 teachers can feel unprecedented warmth given by our products. In addition, we plan to extent more product lines next year, which is expected to enable more people can enjoy comfortable warmth”, Venustas CEO said.
About Venustas Heated Apparel
Founded in 2018, Venustas is a lively and young brand. Developing in four years with unremitting efforts, Venustas has successfully become one of the leading heated apparel brands. It converts the effort to data to prove the success. It successfully expands the market to more than 8 countries, sells more than 300,000 pieces, and receives more than 10,000 loyal customers. For more information, visit: https://venustasofficial.com/.
