Melbourne Restaurants Serve Complimentary European Halloumi for Fine Food Australia Expo

delicious European PDO cheese from Cyprus

European Produce on show in Melbourne for the Find Food Australia Expo

Five Melbourne restaurants are serving up complimentary European halloumi Cheese as part of the EU participation in the Fine Food Australia Expo (5-8 September)

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Melbourne restaurants are serving up complimentary European halloumi PDO-inspired dishes over two days to introduce to the consumers this delicious European PDO cheese from Cyprus.

Five much-loved restaurants across Melbourne will come together next week to put the spotlight on European halloumi, as part of the EU financed campaign Cheese EU participation at Fine Food Australia Expo being held at Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre (5 – 8 September 2022).

As part of this expo – but held at their own venues – The Hamptons Bakery (Hampton), Vanilla Lounge (Oakleigh), The Fifth Restaurant (Southbank), The Postina (St Kilda) and Wolfe & Molone (Bentleigh) will be offering their own special complimentary European PDO halloumi-inspired dish over two days (Tuesday 6th September & Wednesday 7th September) to customers ordering off their existing menus and dining in.

Customers must be dining in and ordering off the restaurants’ existing menu to qualify for a complimentary halloumi dish. For more information, please visit: www.cheeseeu.eu

Melbourne Restaurants Serve Complimentary European Halloumi for Fine Food Australia Expo

