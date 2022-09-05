LSA Crash/ Rutland

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4004787

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2022 1922 Hours

STREET: Main Street

TOWN: West Rutland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Whipple Hollow Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE: 2010 Subaru Forester

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/04/2022 at approximately 1922 hours, On Main Street in West Rutland, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling west when it crossed the center line and went off the road. The vehicle struck a stone wall and the operator fled the scene. This crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to reach out to Trooper Gardner of the Rutland Barracks.