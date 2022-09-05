LSA Crash/ Rutland
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4004787
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2022 1922 Hours
STREET: Main Street
TOWN: West Rutland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Whipple Hollow Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
VEHICLE: 2010 Subaru Forester
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/04/2022 at approximately 1922 hours, On Main Street in West Rutland, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling west when it crossed the center line and went off the road. The vehicle struck a stone wall and the operator fled the scene. This crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to reach out to Trooper Gardner of the Rutland Barracks.