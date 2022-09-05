Submit Release
LSA Crash/ Rutland

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#:  22B4004787                                  

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

 

STATION: Rutland Barracks                                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2022 1922 Hours

 

STREET: Main Street

 

TOWN: West Rutland

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Whipple Hollow Road

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Unknown

 

VEHICLE: 2010 Subaru Forester

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/04/2022 at approximately 1922 hours, On Main Street in West Rutland, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling west when it crossed the center line and went off the road. The vehicle struck a stone wall and the operator fled the scene. This crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to reach out to Trooper Gardner of the Rutland Barracks.

 

