Vantage Circle Earns the Great Place to Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

Vantage Circle Earns the Great Place to Work® Certification

Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, announces receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification for 2022-2023.

We at Vantage Circle practice what we preach and place a high value on keeping our employees first.” — Anjan Pathak, Co-Founder and CTO of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, announces receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification for 2022-2023. Vantage Circle has been certified for the second consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. The certification is based entirely on employees’ feedback and experiences in their organizations.

The Great Place to Work® certification will support the recruiting efforts and help Vantage Circle build a reputation to attract and invest in top talents globally. The statistics from this year’s report show that 97% of employees at Vantage Circle feel they are treated fairly regardless of race or caste.

Additionally, 80 and 85 percent of the employees feel they are treated with respect and pride, respectively. These distinctive statistics talk about the unbiased and flexible work culture of Vantage Circle. Apart from prioritizing driving employee engagement, it also acknowledges the importance of employee wellness, where we encourage our employees as well our clients to take care of their physical and mental health through our AI-empowered Vantage Fit platform.

“Being recognized by Great Place to Work® helps us receive positive brand recognition globally and brings us an immense sense of pride. At Vantage Circle, we believe in nourishing an environment where our employees feel empowered across all levels of the organization and we shall continue to deliver the same to keep their trust and confidence,” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

On the achievement, Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, stated, “In the last few years, we have grown exponentially in terms of our team members and it gives us immense pleasure to have received the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the second consecutive year. Having said that, we at Vantage Circle practice what we preach and place a high value on keeping our employees first.”

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.



About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.