NewsXPartners Corporation Seeking To Expand Its Freelance Writers Pool By An Additional 60 Professional Journalists
NXP, a publicity firm, seeks to expand its interviewers, reporters, journalists, technical writers and editors
NXP Writers Syndicate is also looking to recruit 3 junior editors and to take on a number of junior writer trainees and a small number of college student interns interested in careers in journalism”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Shears, a director of NXP Writers Syndicate (an unincorporated division of NewsXPartners Corporation) and an experienced manager of journalists and editors, announced today that the firm intends to bring an additional 60 writers on board in the fourth quarter of 2022. These writers, while being affiliated as members of NXP Writers Syndicate, will still retain their freelance status. Almost all of the new members will be working remotely. The newly recruited group will be responsible for creating original content in the form of full-length articles to be published in both traditional print media in North America and e-media news and reference resource sites internationally.
— Susan Shears
“In addition to these writers, NXP Writers Syndicate is also looking to recruit three junior editors and to take on a number of junior writer trainees and a small number of college student interns interested in careers in journalism,” said Shears, “and NXP has the resources, staff, and volume of work to keep everybody meaningfully engaged.” NewsXPartners Corporation is one of the few exceptional publicity firms owned and managed principally by writers and creative professionals, and it generates a large number of highly-informative articles involving health, wellness and longevity, as well as on a variety of other topics.
Shears commented, “It is particularly difficult today to find capable journalists with the necessary complement of both solid literary skills and SEO expertise. The latter has become increasingly important as Google, with its ever-changing algorithm, has become so dominant as a research tool. As for writing itself, many newly-minted journalism and creative writing graduates are not being properly trained with the basic grammatical skills and discipline that are essential to writing for an information-hungry, fact-obsessed audience. I appreciate poetry and well-written fiction as much as the next person, but the NXP Writers Syndicate needs hardcore journalists. I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to find the individuals that we’re looking for, but I’m also certain that it won’t be too easy.”
About
NXP actually had its beginnings in 2006 as an informal behind-the-scenes association of independent writers, reporters, journalists, publicists, and public relations professionals working together to promote the reputations and branding of selected clients. At that time, the clients were predominantly privately held companies in the Northeastern United States, and the principal media outlets being leveraged were the traditional print newspapers and magazines.
Since then, NXP has become fully national in terms of the geographical locus of its clients and it is actively engaged in all forms of e-media, including digital publications, blogs and podcasts. It formalized its structure and incorporated in 2022. NewsXPartners Corporation is privately held by its founding members.
NXP Writers Syndicate is an unincorporated division of NXP that produces, provides and publishes widely-read topical content as well as sponsored articles and client-centric media features. For more information, or to contact NewsXPartners Corporation, address correspondence to mediarelations@newsxpartners.com
Susan Shears
NewsXPartners Corporation
+1 516-279-2076
mediarelations@newsxpartners.com