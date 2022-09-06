NewsXPartners Corporation Initiating An Exciting New Industry Study Of ROI On Publicity Expenditures
The true economic returns on investments made in publicity are still somewhat mysterious to even some of the largest and most sophisticated companies
Very few people - even the so-called ‘great minds’ - have trouble explaining exactly what ROIs should be targeted or expected on the various types of publicity campaigns we create and engage in”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Moreland, a senior publicity executive for NewsXPartners Corporation (“NXP”) and a veteran publicity expert understands more about publicity than even some of the most experienced professionals in the industry, but still readily admits that he and other individuals, both working in publicity firms and working for publicity clients, should actually know a great deal more. “We absolutely know that it works, and that it works brilliantly when it’s done right, but very few people - even the so-called ‘great minds’ - have trouble explaining exactly what ROIs should be targeted or expected on the various types of publicity campaigns we create and engage in,” says Moreland.
That is perhaps why NXP, in conjunction with both a graduate school of business and an international consulting firm specializing in financial analysis, has allocated substantial funds to underwrite a study of 100 North American businesses (mostly medium- to large-sized enterprises, both publicly-traded and privately held) to conclusively formalize what currently is largely an instinctive process. The companies being incorporated in the study, as well as the two co-participating research partners are expected to be announced in a forthcoming joint press release soon after the first of the New Year.
Moreland commented, “It is not particularly ironic that in designing and undertaking this long-overdue study, the joint participants, led by NXP, are themselves anticipating significant media attention as well as an ambitious increment of additional business. This promises to be a landmark study, and it is being designed to be every bit as useful and hopefully even more practical than some of the ROI studies on advertising and marketing put out by many of the usual business reference sources. A lot of companies which could be greatly benefited by campaigns don’t engage the services of some great publicity firms because the decision makers in those companies want facts and figures that aren’t readily available to them. At NXP, we’re going to solve that problem.”
The study promises to be a significant stimulus to the initiation of publicity campaigns among small- to medium-sized businesses who currently do not have formal publicity strategies or engage the services of publicity firms.
“Most business leaders understand the benefits of publicity, but in order to justify the expenditure they want to know what they can expect – what they should look for – in terms of ROI. It’s one thing to know, at least in theory, the power of publicity, but it’s another to define in terms of dollars and cents.”
Moreland will be involved in coordinating the interaction among NewsXPartners and its two co-participants. An academic paper will be published when the study has been completed. It is informally estimated that at least twenty NXP clients have already consented to share their data with the researchers on the condition that they be referred to anonymously in the study.
NXP actually had its beginnings in 2006 as an informal behind-the-scenes association of independent writers, reporters, journalists, publicists, and public relations professionals working together to promote the reputations and branding of selected clients. At that time, the clients were predominantly privately held companies in the Northeastern United States, and the principal media outlets being leveraged were the traditional print newspapers and magazines.
Since then, NXP has become fully national in terms of the geographical locus of its clients and it is actively engaged in all forms of e-media, including digital publications, blogs and podcasts. It formalized its structure and incorporated in 2022. NewsXPartners Corporation is privately held by its founding members. For more information, or to contact NewsXPartners Corporation, address correspondence to mediarelations@newsxpartners.com
