From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:51 pm, the Sanford Police Department responded to the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets as a result of a 911 call. It was reported that a male had been stabbed. When officers arrived on-scene they learned that the male had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. The Sanford Police Department notified the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South who responded to the scene along with the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team.



The victim, 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford succumbed to his injuries on the morning of Saturday, September 3, 2022. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted a post-mortem examination on the deceased Sunday morning, September 4, 2022.



Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team processed the scene. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit - South continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident along with the assistance of the Sanford Police Department.

