Global Threats & Privacy Expert Adriana Sanford to KEYNOTE at ISSA-LA Security Summit XII
Current and former senior leaders from ODNI, DHS, FCC, FBI, DOJ, FDIC, US Navy, US Army, US Marine Corps, LA County District Attorney’s Office, and more!
Adriana Sanford's talk is especially timely, since she is on the cutting-edge of international and comparative privacy security developments.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ISSA-LA summits are the PREMIER Information Systems Security events in SoCal. We have world-class keynotes, dynamic workshops, and 35+ high-caliber speakers from a wide spectrum of the intelligence, regulatory, law enforcement, corporate, legal, and cyber sectors. Adriana Sanford will deliver the opening keynote address at ISSA-LA Summit XII at the Annenberg Community Beach House on September 22, 2022.
— Bruce Zagaris, editor-in-chief of International Enforcement Law Reporter
"We’re lucky to have Adriana Sanford and looking forward to her unique take on the issues we all face. She is the ultimate academic: A great communicator and an in-demand keynote speaker, who can break down complex concepts into easily digestible nuggets of information. The skills Sanford brings to academia serve her well as a top-rated keynoter and trainer on cybersecurity and data privacy.” — Ross Delston, independent attorney and expert witness (AML); former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Assistant General Counsel.
ABOUT ADRIANA SANFORD, J.D., dual LL.M
Recently featured in Top Cyber News MAGAZINE, Adriana Sanford is a global threats and privacy expert, corporate lawyer, author, professor, and a Chilean-American international TV commentator, who appeared regularly as a CNN Español analyst on privacy and cyber-related breaking news to 93+ million viewers. The Notre Dame law and Georgetown law-educated California lawyer is the recipient of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Woman Law Professional - 2019 CSWY Award.
Sanford is an American Program Bureau keynote speaker, who provides the keynote addresses at some of the world's top technology, IT, cyber, security, legal, and compliance industry conferences. Founder of DataPRIVACYHelp.com, she is deeply attuned to the needs of businesses and serves (remotely) as Of Counsel with Puga Ortiz Abogados, a leading law firm in Chile. Her research, scholarly work, and publications focus on laws, regulations, and policy at the international level, where multijurisdictional legal conflicts exist and possible outcomes for corporate non-compliance include high monetary penalties and criminal liability.
With multiple law degrees and fluency in four languages, Sanford has provided cybersecurity and privacy law training to professionals throughout the United States, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and the Dominican Republic. Additionally, she served as the lead author of two books on global threats and ethics that were adopted by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) for its centennial celebration; ISM is the oldest, and the largest, supply management association in the world. Her work has also been featured in Women in Security: Changing the Face of Technology & Innovation. More recently in 2021, she served as a VIP speaker for the Cybersecurity Awareness Month of October for Microsoft’s Employee Giving & Corporate Giving Program, and she provided the keynote address at the Cybersecurity Women of the Year Awards GALA 2022 in Las Vegas.
Academically, Sanford has taught graduate and undergraduate courses in cybersecurity and privacy law, business law, international law, ethics, and management to 7,000+ students through top-tier universities, including Arizona State University, Pepperdine University, University of Oklahoma, and Loyola Marymount University. She is often described as an ‘audience grabber’ and as having “the unique ability to speak to students, captains of industry, and academicians all in the same audience.”
SUMMIT XII (2-Day) Training Session by Adriana Sanford
September 20-21, 2022
TOP-LEVEL FOCUS ON DATA PRIVACY LAWS & THE GROWING NEED FOR A CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER (CPO)
Organizations must map personal and sensitive data that needs to be protected according to the various countries where they do business. They must also prioritize legal and compliance risks when multijurisdictional conflicts exist. The focus on data privacy continues to develop and fragment as CCOs, CPOs, corporate counsel, external law firms, and corporate boards struggle to become familiar with the subject matter. There has been a shift in focus from breaches to a wide range of legal risks as data regulation laws are becoming more fragmented. According to Cleve Adams, Five-Time Tech CEO and Cyber Investor, "Sanford's Training Session on Data Privacy Frameworks is extremely valuable and confirms the need for global policy development."
Sanford's training session will compare the world’s privacy frameworks, discuss nuances, how enforcement varies, and the impact on businesses, including the financial and criminal repercussions. Sanford covers 30+ countries around the globe; this is the most thorough workshop you will find on global privacy frameworks and GDPR nuances that impact businesses.
"It is essential in our profession, as it is in life, to continue our growth and learning processes. Summit XII Training Sessions are a fantastic opportunity to continue with this worthy goal," says ISSA-LA President Richard Greenberg.
ADDITIONAL TRAINING SESSIONS
• Improve your Wireshark Skills
• Learn How to Build Defense by Deception
• Learn How to Build Threat-Informed Emulation Plans
• Obtain Advice on the CISO's Biggest Challenges
ADDITIONAL SUMMIT XII & CISO FORUM KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
• Cleve Adams, who started Cybersecurity Titan Websense (now Forcepoint)
• Deviant Ollam, Globally-recognized Physical Penetration Specialist
• California’s first CISO Mark Weatherford
• USMC Veteran M.K. Palmore
SUPPORTERS
• Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
• Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
• LA County District Attorney's Office
• United States National Teqball Federation
• Claremont Graduate University
• UCLA Law School
• AON
SUMMIT XII SPONSORS
EMERALD
• Wiz
• IANS Research
GOLD
• Sonatype
• Recorded Future
• CYFIRMA
CISO FORUM LUNCH
• Red Canary
BUSINESS
• Klever Compliance
• VULNERA
• Puga Ortiz Abogados
• Teqball USA
ORGANIZATIONAL
• OWASP
MEDIA
• Security Info Watch
About the INFORMATION SYSTEMS SECURITY ASSOCIATION (ISSA)
ISSA-LA, the founding Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association in 1982, is the premier catalyst and information source in Southern California for improving the practice of information security. The Chapter provides various training classes for information Security and IT professionals throughout the year and at the Summit. ISSA-LA has a CISO Forum that meets quarterly at various companies throughout Southern California. The chapter meets monthly and regularly collaborates with other IT and InfoSec organizations, having joint meetings with ISACA, OWASP, the Cloud Security Alliance, HTCIA, and the Association of IT Professionals.
