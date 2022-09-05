Crumbl Cookies Introduces First-Ever Savory Cookie in Breakfast-Themed Lineup
LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After releasing more than 200 sweet cookie confections over the last (almost) five years, Crumbl Cookies is finally introducing their first savory cookie to the lineup with the release of the Almost Everything Bagel cookie! The cookie is a fresh take on a savory treat—a mellow cookie rolled in a special seed mix and topped with a swirl of softened cream cheese.
“Savory flavors are a major trend in the dessert industry right now—we dipped our toes into this trend with the cornbread cookie and our customers loved it,” said Sawyer Hemsley, COO and Co-Founder of Crumbl. “The Almost Everything Bagel cookie is our first fully-savory cookie and we can’t wait to see what customers have to say about it.”
While the first-ever savory cookie is sure to spark some debate, the brand is encouraging customers to try the cookie for themselves and provide feedback via social media using the hashtag #crumblreview.
"Inspired by Everything Bagels with Cream Cheese, this cookie has been through multiple iterations, and has been market tested 7 times! We wanted to be sure we took into consideration our customer's feedback. While every test produced mixed reviews, we are very confident with our final version, " said Amy Eldredge, Director of Testing. "The common thread we saw in testing was, "I wasn't expecting to like this, but it's really good, and I'm so glad I tried it!"
The Almost Everything Bagel cookie is part of the breakfast-themed lineup running September 5-10 that includes Milk Glaze ft. Fruity PEBBLES™, Iced Oatmeal, and French Toast—Crumbl’s first-ever square cookie—along with the classic Pink Sugar and Milk Chocolate Chip cookies.
###
Kadee Jo Jones
Public Relations Manager
press@crumbl.com
About Crumbl
Crumbl Cookies’ mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 550 locations in 45+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and the fastest-growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm on weekdays, 8am - 12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of their nationwide locations.
Kadee Jo Jones
“Savory flavors are a major trend in the dessert industry right now—we dipped our toes into this trend with the cornbread cookie and our customers loved it,” said Sawyer Hemsley, COO and Co-Founder of Crumbl. “The Almost Everything Bagel cookie is our first fully-savory cookie and we can’t wait to see what customers have to say about it.”
While the first-ever savory cookie is sure to spark some debate, the brand is encouraging customers to try the cookie for themselves and provide feedback via social media using the hashtag #crumblreview.
"Inspired by Everything Bagels with Cream Cheese, this cookie has been through multiple iterations, and has been market tested 7 times! We wanted to be sure we took into consideration our customer's feedback. While every test produced mixed reviews, we are very confident with our final version, " said Amy Eldredge, Director of Testing. "The common thread we saw in testing was, "I wasn't expecting to like this, but it's really good, and I'm so glad I tried it!"
The Almost Everything Bagel cookie is part of the breakfast-themed lineup running September 5-10 that includes Milk Glaze ft. Fruity PEBBLES™, Iced Oatmeal, and French Toast—Crumbl’s first-ever square cookie—along with the classic Pink Sugar and Milk Chocolate Chip cookies.
###
Kadee Jo Jones
Public Relations Manager
press@crumbl.com
About Crumbl
Crumbl Cookies’ mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 550 locations in 45+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and the fastest-growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm on weekdays, 8am - 12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of their nationwide locations.
Kadee Jo Jones
Crumbl Cookies
press@crumbl.com