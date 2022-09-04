St. Albans Barracks // DUI crash in Highgate
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2004936
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Cpl. Adam Marchand / Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2022 @ 1349
STREET: US Rt 7
TOWN: Highgate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carter Hill Road
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michelle Frank
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Unk
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP troopers, Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Rescue responded to the above location for a report of a vehicle off the road. The vehicle sustained apparent minor damage in the crash. The operator was subsequently transported to UVMC for medical issues unrelated to the crash. Troopers met with and subsequently processed the operator at UVMC for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol.
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Franklin
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022 @ 0830 hours
