St. Albans Barracks // DUI crash in Highgate

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A2004936                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Cpl. Adam Marchand / Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2022 @ 1349

STREET: US Rt 7

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carter Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michelle Frank

AGE:      44

SEAT BELT? Unk

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: UVMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On the above date and time VSP troopers, Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Rescue responded to the above location for a report of a vehicle off the road. The vehicle sustained apparent minor damage in the crash. The operator was subsequently transported to UVMC for medical issues unrelated to the crash. Troopers met with and subsequently processed the operator at UVMC for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol.

 

 

 

 

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022   @ 0830 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

