St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2005430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2025 at approximately 1559 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shipyard Road in the town of Highgate

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Michael Bouchard

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Shipyard Road in the town of Highgate. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that Michael Bouchard (21) of Swanton, VT had committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault. Bouchard had left the scene but was located shortly after in the town of Swanton. Troopers took Bouchard into custody and transported him to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was issued a flash citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on August 4th, 2025 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

