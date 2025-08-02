St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2005430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2025 at approximately 1559 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shipyard Road in the town of Highgate
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Michael Bouchard
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Shipyard Road in the town of Highgate. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that Michael Bouchard (21) of Swanton, VT had committed the crime of Aggravated Domestic Assault. Bouchard had left the scene but was located shortly after in the town of Swanton. Troopers took Bouchard into custody and transported him to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was issued a flash citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on August 4th, 2025 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
