Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of P Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an additional arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the 100 block of P Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 10:56 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members discovered a total of four victims had been struck by gunfire. A juvenile female, two adult males, and one juvenile male were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

Previously, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, a 15 year old juvenile male, of Temple Hills, MD was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

