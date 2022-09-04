Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Aggravated Domestic 1, Wanted Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003978

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Richard Berlandy                         

STATION:    Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2022 0040

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 Troy

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED:     Thomas Rooney                                          

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/04/2022 at approximately 0040 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an ongoing domestic assault.  Troopers responded to the residence on VT RT 100 in the Town of Troy.  Investigation revealed Thomas Rooney attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member and threatened to use a deadly weapon on a family member in the presence of a child.  Prior to Troopers’ arrival Rooney had fled the residence and Troopers were unable to locate him.

 

A $50,000.00 warrant for Rooney’s arrest has been issued.  Anyone with any information regarding Rooney’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

