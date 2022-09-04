Derby Barracks/Aggravated Domestic 1, Wanted Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003978
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2022 0040
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 Troy
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Thomas Rooney
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/04/2022 at approximately 0040 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an ongoing domestic assault. Troopers responded to the residence on VT RT 100 in the Town of Troy. Investigation revealed Thomas Rooney attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member and threatened to use a deadly weapon on a family member in the presence of a child. Prior to Troopers’ arrival Rooney had fled the residence and Troopers were unable to locate him.
A $50,000.00 warrant for Rooney’s arrest has been issued. Anyone with any information regarding Rooney’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.