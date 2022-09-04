Encore Rehabilitation Selects Owlytics’ Innovative AI-Powered RTM Solution to Improve Senior Care

Owlytics RTM Solution

NEWTON, MA, USA, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owlytics, the leader in predictive analytics for senior healthcare, today announced their partnership with Encore Rehabilitation, one of the nation’s largest contract therapy providers and a trusted leader in delivering innovative outsourced rehabilitation solutions and services.

Encore is seeking to adapt and thrive as the healthcare industry continues to change and evolve. Owlytics’ Remote Therapeutic Monitoring solution is an important and exciting opportunity that can assist Encore with ensuring quality outcomes while offering their customers a patient-centered solution for a more proactive, holistic approach to therapeutic care.

The Owlytics analytics platform delivers personal, continuous analysis of activity and self-reporting symptoms via cloud-based AI technology. The solution assists therapists to adapt and personalize patients’ recovery plans. As a result, the treatment continues beyond the clinic sessions and easily fits into day-to-day life.

“Health and wellness will be at the forefront of everything we do at Encore Rehabilitation,” said Drita Vulaj, Director of Innovation & Strategy, Encore Rehabilitation. “As healthcare professionals, we understand the value of actionable insights and continuous visibility to providing timely care. We are committed to building strategy centered around innovative technologies such as Owlytics’ that lead to high-quality care, better outcomes for patients and staff, increased team engagement, and a collaborative clinical culture.

Many healthcare organizations face tight operating margins due to a variety of reasons including high overhead costs, industry regulations, and third-party payer requirements. Owlytics RTM allows organizations to access new revenue streams by billing for the remote management of their patients with musculoskeletal conditions using cellular-based wearables and Artificial Intelligence.

“We are thrilled to support Encore in their mission to provide premium care to their patients,” said Raz Evenor, VP Business Development, Owlytics. “The senior landscape is rapidly changing, and there is a dire need to digitize care and adopt easy to use, remote and personalized monitoring technologies.”

Owlytics is showcasing its RTM solution for senior living at NARA Annual Convention, taking place in Las Vegas October 5-7, 2022. To learn more, visit www.owlytics.com or email contact@Owlytics.com.



About Owlytics Healthcare:

Owlytics is a rapidly growing company dedicated to elevating the lives of all seniors by combining continuous personal monitoring with the predictive power of data analytics.

We developed a continuous, AI-based monitoring solution that collects, analyzes and reports personal health data in order to administer preventative solutions in real time.

We are focused on providing innovative, remote patient monitoring systems for independent and assisted living facilities, home care agencies and other services where a higher level of personal care and safety are valued. Owlytics helps increase the quality of care and safety for all residents while decreasing the costs of care.

About Encore Rehabilitation:

Encore Rehabilitation is one of the nation’s largest contract therapy providers, with a proven approach to help our partners achieve clinical and financial excellence and improve patient satisfaction. As a trusted, dependable contract therapy partner, we offer a full suite of best-in-class resources tailored to meet your unique needs, objectives, and budget. Individually tailored contract options include leadership guidance, frontline educational and professional development offerings, and data analytics and reporting to reach your operational goals.

