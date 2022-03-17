Submit Release
Link Home Therapy Selects Owlytics Healthcare’s Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Solution to enhance senior care

Link Home Therapy will be the first organization to implement a RTM Solution and leverage new Medicare RTM codes, to improve patient’s care and boost revenues.

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owlytics Healthcare, the leader in predictive analytics for senior healthcare, announced the agreement with Link Home Therapy, an innovative rehabilitation organization, to utilize Owlytics RTM solution in multiple senior living communities. With one click, the senior-friendly wearable lets patients, residents or caregivers report pain, fatigue, stress, and falls so their providers know exactly how they’re progressing – and what’s slowing them down. Smart reporting helps therapists target their therapeutic interventions and further personalize care – even amid today’s challenging staffing environment. The Owlytics personalized analytics RTM solution, which includes gait assessments, cognitive analysis, and sleep assessments helps therapists to triage care delivery based on patients’ individual trends. The solution requires zero investment in infrastructure and can be implemented immediately using Wi-Fi and Cellular Networks.

“We believe technology is key to enhancing our therapy goals and outcomes. Owlytics has been a wonderful partner to work with in enabling cutting edge innovation to better the care we provide." said Avi Friedman, COO of Link Home Therapy. “The luxury watches are specially designed for seniors and collect rich data sets on their activity. At the same time. I’m excited about the simplicity of the system and its ease of use for our therapists and residents”.


Raz Evenor, VP of Business Development at Owlytics, adds “We are excited about this new partnership with Link Home Therapy. Their willingness and foresight to be early adopters of innovative technologies to improve patient outcomes sets a high standard for the entire industry to follow.”


About Owlytics Healthcare:
Owlytics is a rapidly growing company dedicated to elevating the lives of all seniors by combining continuous personal monitoring with the predictive power of data analytics.
We developed a continuous, AI-based monitoring solution that collects, analyzes and reports personal health data in order to administer preventative solutions in real time.
We are focused on providing innovative, remote patient monitoring systems for independent and assisted living facilities, home care agencies and other services where a higher level of personal care and safety are valued. Owlytics helps increase the quality of care and safety for all residents while decreasing the costs of care.

About Link Home Therapy:
Link Home Therapy is a rapidly growing provider of comprehensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy in the senior living community and home settings. The company focuses on helping seniors regain their mobility and prior function so that they can return to a lifestyle they love.

Raz Evenor
Owlytics Healthcare
raz@owlytics.com

