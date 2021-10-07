Owlytics Healthcare has announced the release of its validated Multiple Sclerosis monitoring and analytics service

Symptoms capturing

NEWTON, MA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owlytics Healthcare and its research partner Tel-Aviv Medical Center have announced the 1st validation stage of MS metrics for the continuous remote monitoring and analytics solution to measure the effectiveness of drugs during clinical studies, using cellular-based wearable and Artificial Intelligence technologies.

According to Gill Zaphrir, Owlytics CEO and co-Founder, “The Owlytics validated enterprise analytics cloud-based solution will support key pharma and providers’ research efforts by using passive physiology, activity, gait and fall remote monitoring as well as self-tagged patients’ symptoms. One of the solution differentiators is the off-the-shelf cellular and elegant smart watch containing advanced vital sensors.”

The solution seamlessly shares patients' progression status and provides common language to the research and clinical teams through Web API snapshot reporting and analytics.

The patients' symptoms self-reporting adds response-time metrics establishing also personal cognitive metrics trends analytics over time.

About Owlytics:

Owlytics is a rapidly growing company dedicated to elevating the lives of all patients by combining continuous personal monitoring with the predictive power of data analytics. The company developed a continuous, Class II, FDA registered, AI-based monitoring solution that collects, analyzes and reports personal health data in order to administer preventative solutions in real time. Owlytics is focused on providing innovative, remote patient monitoring systems for senior care communities, home care agencies and pharmaceutical companies with Neurology therapies. Owlytics helps increase the quality of care and safety for residents and patients while decreasing the costs of care.