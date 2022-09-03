Williston Barracks/Arrest Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Assault on LEO

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1005628

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva, Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: September 3, 2022 at 1811 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clover Lane, Colchester, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Assault on LEO





ACCUSED: Olivia Hines

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 3, 2022 at approximately 1811 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks located Olivia Hines (28) of Colchester, VT at a residence on Clover Lane in the Town of Colchester who had an active warrant for her arrest stemming from a domestic assault. Hines was informed she was under arrest, at which point she attempted to flee on foot. Hines was quickly apprehended and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. While at the Williston Barracks, Hines became assaultive towards Troopers by kicking, scratching, and attempting to bite them.





Hines was later lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $1,000 bail for the original arrest warrant and cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 24, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.