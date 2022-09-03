Williston Barracks/Arrest Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Assault on LEO
CASE#: 22A1005628
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva, Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 3, 2022 at 1811 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clover Lane, Colchester, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Assault on LEO
ACCUSED: Olivia Hines
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 3, 2022 at approximately 1811 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks located Olivia Hines (28) of Colchester, VT at a residence on Clover Lane in the Town of Colchester who had an active warrant for her arrest stemming from a domestic assault. Hines was informed she was under arrest, at which point she attempted to flee on foot. Hines was quickly apprehended and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. While at the Williston Barracks, Hines became assaultive towards Troopers by kicking, scratching, and attempting to bite them.
Hines was later lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $1,000 bail for the original arrest warrant and cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 24, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
