I89 MM 21.9 HAS REOPENED
I 89 SOUTHBOUND IS NOW OPEN
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 southbound is closed at mm 21.9 in Royalton due to a construction incident. Traffic is being diverted to Route 14. Tractor Trailer units will have to wait until the interstate is open to proceed south due to bridge heights on Route 14.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.