New Haven Barracks / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5001398

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations -Troop B West – New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Multiple Dates and Times, February 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridport, VT

VIOLATION: Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card

ACCUSED: Jenny Blair

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 1, 2024, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into the reported fraudulent use of a credit/debit card which belonged to a deceased individual. After investigation, it was learned that Jenny Blair, 55, of Orwell, VT, had obtained the card and fraudulently purchased a total of $178.76 in miscellaneous products. On May 9, 2024, Blair was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 15, 2024, for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/24 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Not Included