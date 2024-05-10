New Haven Barracks / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5001398
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations -Troop B West – New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: Multiple Dates and Times, February 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridport, VT
VIOLATION: Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card
ACCUSED: Jenny Blair
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 1, 2024, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into the reported fraudulent use of a credit/debit card which belonged to a deceased individual. After investigation, it was learned that Jenny Blair, 55, of Orwell, VT, had obtained the card and fraudulently purchased a total of $178.76 in miscellaneous products. On May 9, 2024, Blair was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 15, 2024, for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/24 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Not Included