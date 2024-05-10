Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,153 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B5001398

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony                             

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations -Troop B West – New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple Dates and Times, February 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridport, VT

VIOLATION: Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card

 

ACCUSED: Jenny Blair

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 1, 2024, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into the reported fraudulent use of a credit/debit card which belonged to a deceased individual. After investigation, it was learned that Jenny Blair, 55, of Orwell, VT, had obtained the card and fraudulently purchased a total of $178.76 in miscellaneous products. On May 9, 2024, Blair was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 15, 2024, for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/24 at 12:30 PM           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Not Included

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more