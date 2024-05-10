Derby Barracks / Cattle on I-91

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5002344

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: The morning of 5/10/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91, area of MM 163

VIOLATION: 20 VSA 3341, cattle running at large

ACCUSED: Audrey Marsh

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/10/24 at approximately 0845 hours, VSP Derby Dispatch began receiving multiple 911 calls about cows loose and running in and out of traffic on I-91 immediately north of the Orleans exit. Upon arrival, troopers discovered two Scottish highland cattle near the roadway. Owners of the cattle arrived on the scene but were unable to capture the animals.

Troopers were initially able to contain the cattle to the shoulders for a period of time, however on several occasions they attempted to run into the roadway, causing substantial concern for the motoring public. Traffic at the time was moderate and several vehicles were forced to brake evasively. As a result, troopers were forced to reduce the roadway to one lane, traffic breaks to slow travel speeds, and fire beanbag shotgun rounds on several occasions to deter the animals as they continued to attempt to run into active traffic.

Ultimately the animals were forced away from the interstate without further incident and the normal flow of traffic was resumed. Delays of varying degrees were experienced for approximately one hour, and there was a substantial police presence in efforts to prevent a collision involving one of the animals. No live ammunition was fired.

The owner of the cattle, Marsh, was issued a civil violation complaint for a violation of 20 VSA 3341. The fine for a conviction of this violation is $10.00. At this time the animals are still believed to be loose in the nearby area, with local residents attempting to capture them.

COURT ACTION: Civil violation issued