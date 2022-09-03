LSA Crash/ St Johnsbury Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4006620
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 08/27/2022 0530 Hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Lyndon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Little Egypt Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
VEHICLE: Unknown
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jayson Francis
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: rear bumper
INJURIES: No Injuries reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08/27/2022 at approximately 0540 hours, On US Route 5 near the intersection of Little Egypt Road, an unknown vehicle traveling north crossed the center line forcing vehicle #2 off the road. The unknown vehicle struck the rear bumper of Vehicle #2 and sped off at a high rate of speed. This crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to reach out to Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks.