LSA Crash/ St Johnsbury Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A4006620                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury Barracks                                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 08/27/2022 0530 Hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Lyndon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Little Egypt Road

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE: Unknown

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jayson Francis

AGE:     19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: rear bumper

INJURIES: No Injuries reported

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08/27/2022 at approximately 0540 hours, On US Route 5 near the intersection of Little Egypt Road, an unknown vehicle traveling north crossed the center line forcing vehicle #2 off the road. The unknown vehicle struck the rear bumper of Vehicle #2 and sped off at a high rate of speed. This crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to reach out to Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks.

 

