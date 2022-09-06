L.A.B meets Paolo Baldini Dubfiles – Shadows Dub

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic New Zealand reggae-influenced band L.A.B have teamed up with Italian producer engineer Paolo Baldini for their new single Shadows Dub.

It’s the first release from their forthcoming full-length project L.A.B In Dub – where Baldini reshapes choice cuts from the band’s back catalogue in dubbed out style.

The platinum selling group have ventured into uncharted territory with their first ever remix album. Baldini, whose analogue dub techniques are inspired by the Jamaican masters King Tubby and Scientist, was the perfect choice to reimagine their sound.

"The main ingredient for a good dub album, before a dub master, is proper songwriting. I am extremely thankful to L.A.B for giving me the opportunity to work on these super tunes that perfectly represent the soulful nature of reggae music from the southern hemisphere, and for letting me to add my personal touch and re-interpret them in a dub fashion!"
- Paolo Baldini

Shadows Dub is a haunting version of the song Shadows from L.A.B’s 2019 album L.A.B III. It was sonically sculpted, in one live take, by Baldini at his Alambic Conspiracy Studio in San Foca, Italy.

Shadows Dub is out on September 9th on Echo Beach (Europe) and Loop (Rest of the World)

A second single, Fashion Dread Dub - based on the track from L.A.B’s 2018 studio album, L.A.B II - will be released on September 30th.

Both singles signpost the release of the full ten-track album, L.A.B In Dub on October 21st.

Each single will be accompanied by its own live Mixdown video.


Quick Facts…
L.A.B
Formed in New Zealand, multi-award winning and platinum selling band L.A.B. play a seamless mix of reggae, rock, blues, electronica and funk. After releasing five albums in five years, the band have cemented themselves on the NZ charts, with ‘In The Air’ and ‘Why Oh Why’ both reaching Number One and remaining in the charts for over three years.
PAOLO BALDINI
Bassist, producer, engineer and sonic visionary Paolo Baldini hails from Pordenone, Northeast Italy. He has been a member of the groups BR Stylers, Africa United and THE DUB SYNC, and currently records and tours as Paolo Baldini Dubfiles and Dolomites Rockers. He is the in-house producer for Italian reggae stars Mellow Mood.
ECHO BEACH
Echo Beach is an independent label, formed in Hamburg, Germany, specialising in dub. Its releases include music by Jamaican legends such as Lee Scratch Perry and Horace Andy.
LOOP RECORDINGS AOT(EAR)OA
Loop produces creative & intellectual content delivered via the mediums of music, film, art & events. Loop was founded in Wellington, NZ in 2001 & continued the mission of the multi-platform Loop magazine.
