St Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004886

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/02/2022 at approximately 1719 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spring St, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Holcomb                                               

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names or identities of victims of domestic assault)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

              On 09/02/2022 at approximately 1719 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of an assault that occurred on the evening of 09/01/2022 on Spring St in Highgate. Investigation revealed that Christopher Holcomb (age 47 of Highgate) had an argument with the victim at a temporary residence on Spring St. The argument escalated, and Holcomb subsequently strangled the victim after biting them several times. It was determined that Holcomb had a romantic relationship with the victim and caused them bodily injury. Holcomb was placed under arrest for Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Holcomb was held at Northwest Correctional Center on $2500 bail. He was ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/06/2022 at 1300 hours to answer for the charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2022 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Chittenden Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes  

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

