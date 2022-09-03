St Albans Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004886
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/02/2022 at approximately 1719 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spring St, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Christopher Holcomb
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names or identities of victims of domestic assault)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/02/2022 at approximately 1719 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of an assault that occurred on the evening of 09/01/2022 on Spring St in Highgate. Investigation revealed that Christopher Holcomb (age 47 of Highgate) had an argument with the victim at a temporary residence on Spring St. The argument escalated, and Holcomb subsequently strangled the victim after biting them several times. It was determined that Holcomb had a romantic relationship with the victim and caused them bodily injury. Holcomb was placed under arrest for Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Holcomb was held at Northwest Correctional Center on $2500 bail. He was ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/06/2022 at 1300 hours to answer for the charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Chittenden Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov