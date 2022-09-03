St. Albans Barracks - Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL
CASE#: 22A2004887
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Seth Boudreau / Tpr. Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/02/22 @ 1731 hours
STREET: 1692 VT Rt 105
TOWN: Berkshire
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andrew Ward
AGE: 23
HELMET? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kevin Donna
AGE: 66
Seat Belt? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:31 pm, VSP responded to a report of a multiple vehicle crash on VT Route 105 in Berkshire near the entrance to the Pine Cone Snack Bar. Investigation revealed vehicle 1, a Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Andrew Ward, was traveling westbound on 105 by the entrance to the Pine Cone. At the same time vehicle 2, a Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Kevin Donna, was attempting to turn left into the Pine Cone after traveling eastbound on 105. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the car. Ward was deceased upon arrival of first responders. The operator, and two other occupants of the car were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after the vehicles crashed, they caught fire and were both burnt to the frame. VSP was assisted on scene by the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, Berkshire Fire Department, Enosburg Fire Department, Enosburg Rescue, Richford Rescue, and Cota’s Wrecker Service. At this point it is believed speed was a factor in the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact VSP St. Albans at 802-524-5993.