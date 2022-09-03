St. Albans Barracks - Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL

CASE#: 22A2004887

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Seth Boudreau / Tpr. Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/02/22 @ 1731 hours

STREET: 1692 VT Rt 105

TOWN: Berkshire

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andrew Ward

AGE: 23

HELMET? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kevin Donna

AGE: 66

Seat Belt? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:31 pm, VSP responded to a report of a multiple vehicle crash on VT Route 105 in Berkshire near the entrance to the Pine Cone Snack Bar. Investigation revealed vehicle 1, a Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Andrew Ward, was traveling westbound on 105 by the entrance to the Pine Cone. At the same time vehicle 2, a Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Kevin Donna, was attempting to turn left into the Pine Cone after traveling eastbound on 105. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the car. Ward was deceased upon arrival of first responders. The operator, and two other occupants of the car were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after the vehicles crashed, they caught fire and were both burnt to the frame. VSP was assisted on scene by the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, Berkshire Fire Department, Enosburg Fire Department, Enosburg Rescue, Richford Rescue, and Cota’s Wrecker Service. At this point it is believed speed was a factor in the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact VSP St. Albans at 802-524-5993.