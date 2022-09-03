New Haven Barracks/ Stalking Order Violation/ Trespassing
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002767
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/02/22, 2001 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Camp Road, Monkton
VIOLATIONS:
-Violation of a stalking order
-Unlawful trespass
ACCUSED: John Gargano
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VICTIM: Kevin Temple
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/02/22 at approximately 2001 hours, Troopers responded to a report that John Gargano (66) of Monkton, VT had violated a stalking order and was also trespassing inside an unoccupied residence on N Camp Road in the Town of Monkton. When Troopers arrived, Gargano refused to exit the residence. A search warrant was later granted by the Honorable Court, allowing Troopers to enter the residence and place Gargano under arrest without incident.
Gargano was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Gargano was conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the following business day.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
