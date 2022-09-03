Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Stalking Order Violation/ Trespassing

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5002767

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/02/22, 2001 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Camp Road, Monkton

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Violation of a stalking order

 

-Unlawful trespass

 

 

ACCUSED: John Gargano

 

AGE: 66

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Kevin Temple

 

AGE: 63

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 09/02/22 at approximately 2001 hours, Troopers responded to a report that John Gargano (66) of Monkton, VT had violated a stalking order and was also trespassing inside an unoccupied residence on N Camp Road in the Town of Monkton. When Troopers arrived, Gargano refused to exit the residence. A search warrant was later granted by the Honorable Court, allowing Troopers to enter the residence and place Gargano under arrest without incident.

 

 

Gargano was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Gargano was conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the following business day.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


New Haven Barracks/ Stalking Order Violation/ Trespassing

