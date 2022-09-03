New Haven Barracks/ Stalking Order Violation/ Trespassing

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/02/22, 2001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Camp Road, Monkton

VIOLATIONS:

-Violation of a stalking order

-Unlawful trespass

ACCUSED: John Gargano

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VICTIM: Kevin Temple

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/02/22 at approximately 2001 hours, Troopers responded to a report that John Gargano (66) of Monkton, VT had violated a stalking order and was also trespassing inside an unoccupied residence on N Camp Road in the Town of Monkton. When Troopers arrived, Gargano refused to exit the residence. A search warrant was later granted by the Honorable Court, allowing Troopers to enter the residence and place Gargano under arrest without incident.

Gargano was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Gargano was conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the following business day.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.