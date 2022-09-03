Submit Release
RE: ** UPDATE ** St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

UPDATE: Amie Baker’s age is 43 and not 53.

** UPDATE ** St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A2004405                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic           

STATION: VSP St. Albans                             

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/09/22 – 0051 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 78

 

TOWN: Highgate, VT

WEATHER: Clear      

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear & Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle J. Benway

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Swanton, VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

 

ACCUSED: Amie Baker                                            

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

 

 

INCIDENT UPDATE

 

After a thorough investigation from Troopers of the St. Albans Barracks and the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office it was ultimately determined that the alcohol consumed by Kyle Benway on the evening of the crash was furnished by Amie Baker. Baker was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Baker was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/27/22 to answer to the charge of Furnishing Alcohol to Minor/Death Resulting.

 

 

 

***Initial news release, 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022***

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 22A2004405

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/09/22, 0051 hours 

STREET: Route 78

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Raven Drive

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear/Dry 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Kyle J. Benway

AGE – 17

CITY, STATE OFRESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SEAT BELT? N 

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On 08/10/22 at approximately 0051hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 78 in the Town of Highgate. The vehicle subsequently left the traveled portion of the road, overturned, and Benway was ejected in the process. Benway was transported to the UVM Medical Center, but later died from his injuries sustained during the crash. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.

 

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Bojan.Brkovic@Vermont.gov

 

RE: ** UPDATE ** St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

