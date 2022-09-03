RE: ** UPDATE ** St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
UPDATE: Amie Baker’s age is 43 and not 53.
** UPDATE ** St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2004405
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/09/22 – 0051 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 78
TOWN: Highgate, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear & Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle J. Benway
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
ACCUSED: Amie Baker
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
INCIDENT UPDATE
After a thorough investigation from Troopers of the St. Albans Barracks and the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office it was ultimately determined that the alcohol consumed by Kyle Benway on the evening of the crash was furnished by Amie Baker. Baker was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Baker was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/27/22 to answer to the charge of Furnishing Alcohol to Minor/Death Resulting.
***Initial news release, 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022***
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
DATE/TIME: 08/09/22, 0051 hours
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Raven Drive
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/10/22 at approximately 0051hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 78 in the Town of Highgate. The vehicle subsequently left the traveled portion of the road, overturned, and Benway was ejected in the process. Benway was transported to the UVM Medical Center, but later died from his injuries sustained during the crash. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.
