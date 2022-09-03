RE: ** UPDATE ** St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

UPDATE: Amie Baker’s age is 43 and not 53.

** UPDATE ** St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2004405

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/09/22 – 0051 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 78

TOWN: Highgate, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear & Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle J. Benway

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

ACCUSED: Amie Baker

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

INCIDENT UPDATE

After a thorough investigation from Troopers of the St. Albans Barracks and the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office it was ultimately determined that the alcohol consumed by Kyle Benway on the evening of the crash was furnished by Amie Baker. Baker was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Baker was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/27/22 to answer to the charge of Furnishing Alcohol to Minor/Death Resulting.

***Initial news release, 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022***

On 08/10/22 at approximately 0051hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 78 in the Town of Highgate. The vehicle subsequently left the traveled portion of the road, overturned, and Benway was ejected in the process. Benway was transported to the UVM Medical Center, but later died from his injuries sustained during the crash. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.

