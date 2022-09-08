Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram Expands Presence in Greater Atlanta Area

Brown, Nelms & Co., P.C. is now part of CRI

CRI Merges in Peachtree City-Based Firm, Brown, Nelms & Co., P.C.

There is a reason why CRI is now the largest regional CPA and advisory firm based exclusively in the Southeast—and that reason is their culture of caring about their people and their clients. ” — Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) announces the increase in their investment into the Greater Atlanta area with the merging of Peachtree City-based firm Brown, Nelms & Co., P.C.

“Brown Nelms and CRI share a strong commitment to serving the greater Atlanta area, extensive histories of exceptional client service, employee-focused cultures, and a dedication to forging growth in our profession,” stated Bill Carr, CRI’s managing partner and chairman. “This joining is a natural fit for both firms, and we look forward to our shared futures and the possibilities ahead for our clients, partners, employees, and the Atlanta area.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, commented, “There is a reason why CRI is now the largest regional CPA and advisory firm based exclusively in the Southeast—and that reason is their culture of caring about their people and their clients. Combine that with their great leadership, talent, and innovation, and you quickly see why they have become a destination for great talent. And Brown Nelms is known throughout the Atlanta region for their specialization in the construction industry. They were sought after by many acquirers but chose CRI for all of the above reasons.”

“With Brown Nelms joining CRI, we can utilize our combined strengths to offer our clients and the greater Atlanta area highly specialized expertise with greater performance and accessibility,” commented Kelly Bollinger, who serves as the Partner-in-Charge of CRI’s Atlanta practice. “Growing our presence opens new opportunities for us all, and we are excited about the future possibilities.”

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, operating in more than 30 markets across 10 states. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and I.T. audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.

