Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Clayton County

Clayton County, GA (September 2, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Clayton County, GA. The Clayton County Police Department (CCPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 2, 2022. One man was shot and is in stable condition. No officers were injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that a man stole a City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management work truck in Fulton County on the morning of September 2. Around 11:00 a.m., CCPD officers saw the stolen truck and attempted to detain the driver, Parker Ellington Dilworth, age 19, of Atlanta. Dilworth drove through barricades at a bridge construction site near the intersection of Charles W. Grant Parkway and College Street, Atlanta, Clayton County, GA. He ultimately crashed and ran to another area within the construction site where he attempted to break into a parked, locked pickup truck. Dilworth was confronted by pursuing officers and attempted to strike the officers by swinging a heavy, nylon tie-down strap with a metal buckle. Officers used a taser attempting to subdue Dilworth, however, the taser was ineffective. Dilworth then lunged at an officer while swinging the buckle and was shot by an officer. Dilworth was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney for review.