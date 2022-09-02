Glenn Gordon Sings The Blues While Touching The Soul
With twenty-nine years in the music industry, Glenn Gordon continues to make an impact with his hearty lyrics and down-home grit.
Music is an escape. It helps people take a mental break from the monotony of life. I have been told that I create music that speaks to the soul, and can bring people tears. That's life changing.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to the down-home blues that take you back to the days of Muddy Waters or B.B. King, we think of the deeply rooted experiences that only someone singing the blues can conjure up through a song. Glenn Gordon, AKA, GG, has plenty of life experience that lays the foundation to his songwriting. He is known for his memorable lyrics and hearty voice that sends the listener on a journey that crowns the day with splendor. Gordon is a man of matchless modesty and refinement in that he is the perfect vessel of creativity.
— Glenn Gordon
About Glenn Gordon
Glenn Gordon is a United States Vietnam Era Disabled Veteran and a former Army Military Drill Sergeant. In the 70s, he started his first band, "GG and The Shock Waves" and later joined the band, "Rush Hour" in the 80s. He also became one of the original members of the 3-piece band "OSRR" (OLDSCHOOL RHYTHM RULE). For the past 20 years, GG has performed solo or with his band "GG AND FRIENDS." GG has performed numerous shows including opening for the Mary J. Blige “The Breakthrough Experience” concert, Bill Pinkey and The Original Drifters, and Billy Paul of “Me and Mrs. Jones” fame. GG's full-length album Exposures, is full of prevailing sentiment with a remarkable fusion of rhythm and blues.
About the single "You Ought To Be In Movies"
This song is from Gordon's album Exposures and it's full of heart. The instrumentation blends well together and the sweet beat behind the melody will have you bopping your head to the smooth rhythm. The song brilliantly showcases Gordon's deep and earthy voice while giving attention to the visuals the lyrics convey.
You can download the single here: You Ought To Be In Movies
