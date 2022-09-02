U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Carol Miller for West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District

White Sulphur Springs, W.V. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Carol Miller (R-WV-01) to represent West Virginia’s First Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Representative Carol Miller’s proven track record of leadership and delivering results for her constituents and local businesses are significant,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson. “Rep. Miller is committed to free enterprise solutions that will move West Virginia and our nation forward. She understands the economic challenges facing families, job creators, and the workforce in her district, and we are proud to support Representative Miller for re-election.”

“Thank you to the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for your support, not just of my campaign but for all you do for the job creators in West Virginia and across our country,” said Rep. Carol Miller. “The tireless advocacy from the state and national Chambers of Commerce helps me and my colleagues in Congress succeed in our mission to foster a pro-business and pro-jobs environment. I'm honored to have the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce.”

“Representative Carol Miller has been a consistent pro-business voice for West Virginians in Congress,” said Steve Roberts, President and CEO of the West Virginia Chamber. “The West Virginia Chamber congratulates Representative Miller for her continued support from the U.S. Chamber, and we encourage her to keep fighting for our great state in Washington.”